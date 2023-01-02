Monday Night Football Betting: Bengals vs Bills Promos and Bonuses

To cap off NFL Week 17 is a Monday Night Football game against two of the best teams in the AFC, with the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Buffalo Bills. While this game means more for the Bills than the Bengals, look for both teams to show up in what looks to be a measure stick game ahead of the playoffs.

In honor of such a big game, we have many Monday Night Football betting promos being offered by the best sports betting sites in the NFL betting industry. Below, we have organized the top promotions and offers for Bengals vs. Bills that you can claim today.

Sign Up For Monday Night Football Betting Promos Today

We have listed the top Monday Night Football betting promos below, which you can claim as long as you are at least 21 years old and in a legal betting state. Take the following steps to sign up and claim these exciting promos.

To begin, click the link for the sportsbook promotion you want to claim. This will take you to the sportsbook's sign-up page where you will be asked to provide personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, physical address, and email address. Enter the promo code into the promo code field and make the minimum qualifying deposit to complete your sign-up.

Repeat the steps above to sign up for more sportsbooks and claim more Monday Night Football betting promos.

Monday Night Football Betting Promos For Bengals vs. Bills

With two of the top AFC teams going head-to-head, it's this Bengals vs. Bills game is going to be exciting. The following Monday Night Football betting promos will make tonight's game even better.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New users who sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS get a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, to use on the Bengals vs. Bills Monday Night Football game tonight.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to get a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

DraftKings Promo Code: The new DraftKings Promo Code welcome offer is one of the best in the industry. Bet $5 on Monday Night Football tonight to receive $200 in free bets instantly.

FanDuel Promo Code: New users who sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code get a No Sweat First Bet for Monday Night Football worth up to $1,000.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE: The Monday Night Football WynnBET welcome offer is different depending on your location. If you are in CO, MI, or NJ, you will get $100 after you bet $100. New users in AZ, IN, LA, NY, and TN can sign up with WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE to get $100 in free bets when you place a $50 NFL wager.

Bet On Bengals vs. Bills With Monday Night Football Betting Promos

There are many different ways to bet on tonight's Bengals vs. Bills game, and placing your wagers with the Monday Night Football betting promos above will make betting tonight more profitable.

Sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code and bet $5 on Monday Night Football to receive $200 instantly. Since you get $200 in free bets regardless of your wager's outcome, we like placing the bet on a wager that pays out more, such as touchdown NFL player props bets.

You can also claim risk-free bet wagers by signing up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, or FanDuel Promo Code. These promotions allow you to receive your wager amount back if your Bengals vs. Bills bet loses.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.