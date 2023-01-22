The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs got off to a rousing start yesterday. With two more games today, signing up with the best NFL betting offers and welcome bonuses for the Divisional Round is a smart move.

Sign up for these NFL betting offers and welcome bonuses at the best sports betting sites by clicking through the sportsbook promo codes laid out below.

NFL Betting Offers And Welcome Bonuses For The Divisional Round

Sportsbooks are offering special welcome bonuses for the Divisional Round games today. These are the top NFL betting offers available to claim for today's games.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New users who sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for Divisional Round betting get a risk-free first bet, up to $1,000.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL gives new users a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits for placing a bet during NFL Divisional Round weekend.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on any NFL Divisional Round playoff game to instantly get $200 in free bets, thanks to the DraftKings Promo Code offer.

FanDuel Promo Code: Sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code link below to receive $150 in bonus bets after placing your first $5 Divisional Round wager.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE: The NFL Divisional Round WynnBET welcome offer is different depending on your location. New users in AZ, IN, LA, NY, TN, and VA can sign up with the WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE and get $100 in bet credits when they place a $20 NFL wager. Those in CO, MI, or NJ get $100 after they place a $100 first bet.

How To Claim These NFL Betting Offers And Welcome Bonuses

These NFL betting offers and welcome bonuses each have their own benefits. As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a legal betting state, follow the steps below to sign up today.

Begin by clicking the promo code link, which will take you to that sportsbook's registration page. Once there, you will be asked to provide personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, physical address, and email address. To finish your sign-up, enter the promo code into the promo code field and make the minimum qualifying deposit.

Then, place your first bet and enjoy what the NFL welcome bonus has to offer.

Make Divisional Round Picks With NFL Betting Offers And Welcome Bonuses

The NFL Divisional Round gives us plenty of options to use these NFL betting offers and welcome bonuses.

Sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code to get $200 in free bets instantly following a $5 wager. Or use the FanDuel Promo Code for $150 in bet credits after placing a $5 first bet. The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL give you first bet insurance, which means the first wager you place after signing up with these promo codes is protected.

Sign up today with the NFL betting offers and welcome bonuses for the Divisional Round below.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.