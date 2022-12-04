Week 13 of the NFL season kicked off with an AFC East matchup on Thursday Night Football. We will have 14 other games on the slate, with many of them likely having implications for the playoff picture down the road.

Below, we have organized the top NFL betting promos and welcome bonuses for Week 13. Sign up for the various sportsbooks and claim the welcome bonuses to use this weekend.

Sign Up For Week 13 NFL Betting Offers Today

We have put together a list of the best Week 13 NFL betting offers for you to sign up for below. Take the following steps to register at each sportsbook and claim these bonuses.

To begin, click the promo code link for the sportsbook you wish to sign up for. This takes you to the sportsbook's sign-up page where you will be asked to provide personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, physical address, and email address. Enter the promo code into the promo code field and make the minimum qualifying deposit amount to complete your sign-up.

After you sign up for the first sportsbook, feel free to claim the rest to maximize your promotions for NFL Week 13.

NFL Betting Offers and Welcome Bonuses For Week 13

There are many NFL betting offers and welcome bonuses for Week 13. If you are in a legal betting state and are at least 21 years old, you can sign up and claim as many of these offers as you would like.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New users who sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for a NFL Week 13 risk-free bet, up to $1,000.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: The most valuable welcome bonus in the sports betting industry is from the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, which gives you a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on any NFL Week 13 moneyline wager and receive $200 in free bets if your team wins when you sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code.

FanDuel Promo Code: Sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code are given a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $1,000 to use on NFL Week 13.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTO: The WynnBET welcome offer is different depending on your location. If you are in CO, MI, or NJ, you will get $50 in free bets and $50 for the casino when you bet $100 with WynnBET Promo Code XROTO. New users in AZ, IN, LA, NY, and TN can sign up with WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE to get $200 in free bets when you place a $20 wager.

Use Your Week 13 NFL Betting Offers And Welcome Bonuses

Claim as many of the Week 13 NFL betting offers listed above as you would like. When you sign up for multiple sportsbooks, not only will you have multiple welcome bonuses to use this weekend, but you will also be able to compare the odds at the various sportsbooks and place bets where they would be most valuable.

Sign up through the DraftKings Promo Code link to claim this welcome offer. Bet $5 on the Dallas Cowboys to beat the Indianapolis Colts and win $200 in free bets as long as Dallas wins.

You can also use free bets strategically to guarantee profits in NFL Week 13. Claim free bets from the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.