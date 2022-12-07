NFL Parlay Picks: Week 14 NFL Parlays To Wager

The final group of bye weeks comes in Week 14, with a whopping six teams off. The betting odds have been posted for the 13 games on the schedule. Injuries, news, and money coming in will have the odds and lines shifting throughout the week, so if you like a line currently posted, make sure put some money on it.

Many bettors like to place bets early in the week since there will always be some value to be found. We will look to find some of this value with our Week 14 NFL parlay picks below.

Claim Bonus Offers For Week 14 NFL Parlays To Wager

Organized below, we have the top NFL betting offers for Week 14 that you can sign up to claim for your NFL parlay picks. As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a state with legalized sports betting, you can claim all of these welcome bonuses for your Week 14 NFL parlays to wager.

Begin by clicking the promo code link for the sportsbook you wish to sign up for. This will take you to the sportsbook's sign-up page where you will be prompted to provide personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, physical address, and email address.

Enter the promo code into the promo code field and make the minimum qualifying deposit amount to complete your sign-up, then repeat the process for all of the sportsbooks you are interested in today.

Welcome Bonuses To Claim For Week 14 NFL Parlay Picks

Here are the top welcome bonuses to claim for Week 14 NFL parlay picks. If you are in a legal betting state and at least 21 years old, you are eligible to sign up and claim all of these promotions.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New users who sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS receive a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, to use on Week 14 NFL parlay picks.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: The most valuable of these NFL betting bonuses is with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, which gives you a first NFL bet on Caesars, up to $1,250. When you sign up today, you also receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

FanDuel Promo Code: Sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code to get a No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000, to use on Week 14 NFL parlay picks. This works the same as a risk-free bet.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on any team to win in NFL Week 14 and receive $200 in free bets if your bet hits when you sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTO: The WynnBET welcome offer is different depending on your location. If you are in CO, MI, or NJ, you will get $50 in free bets and $50 for the casino when you bet $100 with WynnBET Promo Code XROTO. New users in AZ, IN, LA, NY, and TN can sign up with WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE to get $200 in free bets when you place a $20 NFL parlay wager.

Week 14 NFL Parlay Picks To Wager Today

Week 14 is the final week we have teams on bye, so we only have 13 games on the NFL betting slate. NFL Week 14 odds for all games have been posted already, and now is a great time to place wagers on odds you like, before they adjust by the end of the week.

The following is a moneyline Week 14 NFL parlay to wager today. Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS or the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to use the promo bet on this parlay.

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Tennessee Titans

Dallas Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs

These NFL parlay picks have +223 odds, meaning a $100 bet would return $223. By signing up through the NFL betting offers above, you can receive your wager amount back if the parlay loses.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.