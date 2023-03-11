Oscars Betting Odds and Promos: Can I Bet On The Oscars Tonight?

The 2023 95th Academy Awards ceremony is coming up on Sunday, March 12th, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET. This is where your upcoming Oscars winners are announced. With potentially 23 Oscars categories to bet on, movie fans and bettors alike will not fall short of options when it comes to Oscars betting markets.

This year's ceremony is going to be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. It is Kimmel's third time hosting the Oscars. The awards show is also being held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, CA, which can be viewed on ABC.

The best Oscars betting odds and betting promos are organized on this page. Read on to find out what they are and how you can get your hands on generous promos from the best betting sites to use on Oscars betting tonight.

Oscars Betting Odds and Promos - Where Can I Bet On The Oscars Tonight?

When it comes to Oscars betting, this is not a market that you can bet on in every state. In fact, New Jersey was the first state to include legalized wagering on the Oscars back in 2019. Then, Indiana and Michigan followed in 2020 and 2021 respectively. Last year, both Louisiana and Colorado joined the Oscars betting odds party as well.

You can only bet on the 2023 Oscars in one new state this year. That state is Massachusetts. Massachusetts betting apps went live on Friday, March 10, just in time for you to bet on the Oscars.

To summarize, you can bet on Oscars betting odds and take advantage of generous Oscars betting promos in the following states:

New Jersey

Indiana

Michigan

Louisiana

Massachusetts

The Best Oscars Betting Promos To Use To Bet On The Oscars Tonight

You can claim the following Oscars betting promos as long as you qualify. Here are the boxes you need to check off. As long as you are at least 21 years old, a new user, and physically located in a state that features legal Oscars betting, you can get your hands on these generous betting promos today.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL gives new customers their first bet on Caesars worth up to $1,250. This three-part welcome offer also gives you 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits when you sign up and bet on the Oscars today.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Registering with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS awards new users with a $1,000 first bet offer. You can use this first bet offer to bet on Oscars betting markets tonight.

DraftKings Promo Code: Using the DraftKings Promo Code gives new users a terrific bet-and-win offer. How it works is when you bet $5, you can win $150 in bonus bets if your initial wager settles as a winner.

FanDuel Promo Code: The FanDuel Promo Code provides new users $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. You can use this offer to bet on Oscars moneylines tonight.

PointsBet Promo Code: Signing up now with the PointsBet Promo Code gives new users five Second Chance bets worth up to $50 each. You get one second-chance bet on each of the first five days your new account is active.

Use the links above to get started with the best Oscars betting promos and get your hands on generous welcome offers to use on Oscars betting tonight.

Oscars Betting Odds To Bet On Tonight

Some of the best Oscars betting odds are found at FanDuel Sportsbook. However, sports betting apps like DraftKings Sportsbook and BetMGM are also featuring Oscars betting odds, depending on your state. Massachusetts just launched online sports betting, and new users can use the best Massachusetts betting promos to join the top Massachusetts sportsbooks ahead of The Oscars.

You can bet on awards categories like 2023 Best Picture odds. The clear-cut favorite to win this award is "Everything Everywhere All At Once (-700). Another popular category to bet on is the 2023 Best Actor Award. This category's favorite is Brendan Fraser for his performance in "The Whale." His odds are set at -160).

Use the links below to sign up for the best Oscars betting promotions in your state to use to bet on Oscars betting odds tonight.

