NASCAR DFS Trucks: Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 200

Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 200

Location: Martinsville, Va.

Course: Martinsville Speedway

Format: 0.53-mile oval

Laps: 200

NASCAR Trucks Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 200 Race Preview

Grant Enfinger kept the other playoff contenders from claiming a spot in the championship finale with his second win in a row last week at Homestead. His two wins in the round mean that three spots remain to be filled for the impending championship race. Corey Heim and Christian Eckes will feel a bit more comfortable than the other playoff contenders this week given their points tallies, but nothing is assured. Only 22 points separate fourth from fifth in the standings and any of the contenders could still win their way forward. This will be the second Martinsville stop of the season and the first time the series has had two races at the track since 2019. Eckes was the winner there in April, dominating the race by sweeping the stages and leading 133 of 200 laps, and Heim was the victor there last season. This Friday's short-track shootout will finalize who will stand alongside Enfinger as the final four contenders for the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship race.

Key Stats at Martinsville Speedway

Number of races: 47

Winners from pole: 9

Winners from top-5 starters: 29

Winners from top-10 starters: 39

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 2

Fastest race: 75.296 mph

Previous 10 Martinsville Winners

2024 spring - Christian Eckes

2023 - Corey Heim

2022 - William Byron

2021 - Zane Smith

2020 - Grant Enfinger

2019 fall - Todd Gilliland

2019 spring - Kyle Busch

2018 fall - Johnny Sauter

2018 spring - John Hunter Nemechek

2017 fall - Noah Gragson

Martinsville Speedway is a short and flat oval with long turns that force drivers to manage tires and brakes to finish at the front. The long flat turns punish tires, and grip is the focus while avoiding excessive tire wear. Traction through the corners sets up runs down the circuit's long straights, and heavy braking into the next turn is how passes are made. Martinsville's fastest line is always the inside, and getting stuck on the outside almost guarantees losing positions. Thus, track position, and being able to claim that preferred inside line, is a critical success factor. Teams may try to gamble on pit and tire strategy throughout the race in a bid to gain position, too. Fresh tires are often faster than old ones with grip at a premium, but giving up spots to change those tires can also be too much to overcome as working through traffic can take significant time. Winners at this track often come from the top 10 starters and even more frequently come from the top five. Fantasy players should check their lineups after qualifying with that in mind.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 200 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Corey Heim - $10,600

Christian Eckes - $10,500

Ty Majeski - $10,200

Grant Enfinger - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Nick Sanchez - $9,800

Layne Riggs - $9,500

Ben Rhodes - $9,200

Rajah Caruth - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Taylor Gray - $8,800

Brett Moffitt - $8,600

Tyler Ankrum - $8,400

Connor Zilisch - $8,200

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Matt Crafton - $7,200

Daniel Dye - $7,000

Chase Purdy - $6,900

Dean Thompson - $6,800

NASCAR DFS Trucks Picks for the Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 200

Corey Heim - $10,600

Layne Riggs - $9,500

Connor Zilisch - $8,200

Kaden Honeycutt - $7,700

Daniel Dye - $7,000

Chase Purdy - $6.900

Aside from Enfinger, Corey Heim is in the best position to advance to the finale. He enters Martinsville with a comfortable 49-point gap over the cutoff line. That comfort could give him the green light to push at a place he won at last season. In three Martinsville races, his worst finish was 11th. Heim has very little pressure this week at a track that has been good to him, and that could be a winning combination. Layne Riggs should also be considered a top choice. He has two wins this season. One of those was at a short track and the other was at another flat oval - Milwaukee. Riggs also doesn't have the pressure of the playoffs weighing him down and he is clear to focus on securing Rookie of the Year honors. His recent confidence and success at short tracks makes him stand out this week.

Connor Zilisch will attempt his sixth series start of the season. He started on the pole twice, once at Bristol, and scored a fourth-place finish at Austin his last time behind the wheel. Zilisch is a young driver making waves in his limited tries, and his pole at Bristol suggests he may be able to make an impact again this week at another short track before stepping up to the Xfinity Series full time in 2025. Kaden Honeycutt showed his Martinsville potential with a ninth-place finish in April. It was his first top-10 at the track in three series starts. Honeycutt has been a dependable top-15 finisher most weeks this season, too. He finished 14th a week ago at Miami and fantasy players can be optimistic that trend will continue for him again at Martinsville.

Despite starting 23rd at Martinsville in the spring, Daniel Dye was able to move forward to finish 13th. He went on from that to make the playoffs and enters this week's race with three top-10s from his last five races. One of those top finishes was an eighth-place result at Milwaukee, which suggests his run at Martinsville in April wasn't an anomaly. Better qualifying this time around could give him an even better finish. Chase Purdy also had a great result in April. He finished third after starting 11th for his best finish of the season so far. This week will be Purdy's sixth Martinsville series start and April's third-place finish was one of two top-10s in that span. Further down the price list, Purdy should be one of the better values this week.

