NASCAR Xfinity: DFS Credit One NASCAR AMEX Credit Card 300

Credit One NASCAR AMEX Credit Card 300

Location: Homestead, Florida

Course: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Format: Oval

Laps: 200

NASCAR Xfinity AMEX Credit Card 300

AJ Allmendinger picked a heck of a time to notch his first win of the season in Las Vegas, which is arguably one of the most coveted races to do so. He's now locked himself into the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 9 and can turn his focus to that race. After dominating most of the regular season, Austin Hill finds himself below the cutline with two races remaining. It's a tiny margin (-7) but still illustrates how quickly things can change in this format.

Surveying the rest of the playoff field, Justin Allgaier (+32) has to feel good about his chances to reach Phoenix with a chance for the championship, he's far from a lock. In the opposite direction, Sammy Smith is the only driver that's likely to be in "must-win" territory, but Sam Mayer (-23) and Jesse Love (-13) are the other two drivers currently below the cut line.

Key Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Number of Races: 30

Winners from Pole: 5

Winners from Top Five: 16

Winners from Top 10: 21

Previous Winners at the Homestead-Miami Speedway

2023 – Sam Mayer

2022 – Noah Gragson

2021 – Myatt Snider

2020- Chase Briscoe

2020- Harrison Burton

2019- Tyler Reddick

2018- Tyler Reddick

2017- Cole Custer

2016- Daniel Suarez

2015- Kyle Larson

If you watch either the Truck, Xfinity or Cup Series race this weekend, there will be a lot of discussion about riding the wall and you'll drivers taking a line literally within inches of the wall at Homestead. This is the optimal line both for speed and tire wear, but brings the obvious risk of misjudging a turn even slightly and damaging the car. Given the point of the season that this race is occurring, we can expect drivers to try to take every inch they can and quite likely make a mistake. That's particularly trye late in runs as tires wear.

Another interesting note is the finishing trends at the track. Of the last four races, none of the winners came from, with the starting positions instead being nine,10 and 13. Good track position is obviously preferred, but not required.

DraftKings Values for the Credit One NASCAR AMEX Credit Card 300

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Cole Custer - $10,800

Sam Mayer - $10,000

AJ Allmendinger - $9,700

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Chandler Smith - $9,500

Austin Hill - $9,300

Connor Zilisch - $9,000

Riley Herbst - $8,900

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Sammy Smith - $8,500

Jesse Love - $8,300

Parker Kligerman - $8,000

DraftKings Tier 4 Values

Parker Retzlaff- $6,800

Jeb Burton - $6,300

Brennan Poole – 5,800

NASCAR Xfinity Picks for the Credit One NASCAR AMEX Credit Card 300

Cole Custer - $10,800

Sam Mayer - $10,000

Connor Zilisch - $9,000

Parker Kligerman - $8,000

Jeb Burton -$6,300

Brennan Poole- $5.800

A combination of the typical way this race plays out, pricing and track history dictates that this a good week for a lineup construction resembling a stars and scrubs build. Both Cole Custer and Sam Mayer are strong options from Tier 1. In five races at Homestead, Custer has finished either first or second three times. He qualified fourth on Friday and should be in for another good weekend. Mayer has two career races at Homestead, with finishes of fifth and first. He qualified ninth, which is good enough to win. Because this race doesn't mean all that much to Allmendinger I'd stay away. He has a strong track history, which is why he is listed in Tier 1.

With two drivers rostered in Tier 1, we don't have much budget for Tier 2 drivers, there is a strong case to shift away from Mayer to Austin Hill or Chandler Smith. Hill has more mediocre finishes than the drivers highlighted in Tier 1, but he has a very strong 111.7 driver rating in his two races at Homestead. Smith is sitting on pole, which should be noted. Zilisch is the choice now primarily based on roster construction, but he has been impressive in his cameos in the Xfinity Series and will be ramping up for a full-time seat in 2025.

Kligerman remains a steady hand for a lineup. He has mediocre results and is a good bet to never bottom out. Smith and Love have more limited experience, at the track but have clearly proven themselves as drivers in the series. I'd have a slight lean toward Smith, but all three of the drivers in Tier 3 have appeal.

There are also several punt plays available. Poole is my top choice among them, as he's shown the ability to move up through the field in his past races at Homestead and has a decent starting position for Saturday's race (19) relative to cost.

