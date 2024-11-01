NASCAR Xfinity DFS: National Debt Relief 250

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

National Debt Relief 250

Location: Martinsville, Virginia

Course: Martinsville Speedway

Format: Oval

Laps: 250

National Debt Relief 250 Preview

We've seen some parallels between the Cup and Xfinity series throughout the season, and last weekend was the latest example. Drivers with standout regular seasons (Austin Hill and Tyler Reddick) were in danger of not reaching the Championship race, but each pulled out wins to punch their tickets to a meaningful race in Phoenix.

Heading into the final race of Round 2 of the playoffs, Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer both look comfortable to advance to the championship race, with the remaining four drivers likely needing a win in Martinsville to punch their ticket.

Key Stats at Martinsville Speedway

Number of races: 42

Winners from Pole: 6

Winners from top five: 20

Winners from top 10: 32

Previous Winners at Martins Speedway

2024: Aric Almirola

2023- Justin Allgaier

2023- John Hunter Nemechek

2022- Ty Gibbs

2022- Brandon Jones

2021- Noah Gragson

2021- Josh Berry

2020-Harrison Burton

2006- Kevin Harvick

1994- Kevin Wallace

Martinsville is one of the iconic short tracks on the NASCAR schedule and is now the setting for the final race before the Championship race. We've seen a lot of parody in the races. No pole winner has taken home the win since 1987 (Jimmy Hensley) and we've seen drivers charge up the field from starting positions of 29th (Josh Berry) and 12th (Brandon Jones) in 2021 and 2022, respectively. That said, results from Friday's qualifying will matter but don't count any of the best drivers out regardless of the session's outcome.

NASCAR Xfinity DFS Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Values for the National Debt Relief 250

Tier 1 DraftKings Values

Aric Almirola - $11,000

Cole Custer - $10,800

Chandler Smith - $10,500

Justin Allgaier - $10,300

Sheldon Creed- $10,000

Tier 2 DraftKings Values

Sam Mayer - $9,800

Sammy Smith - $9,500

Riley Herbst - $9,000

Tier 3 DraftKings Values

Jesse Love - $8,600

Brandon Jones- $8,400

Tier 4 DraftKings Values

Josh Williams - $6,800

Jeremy Clements - $6,300

Myatt Snider - $5,700

NASCAR Xfinity Picks for the National Debt Relief 250

Cole Custer - $10,800

Sammy Smith - $9,500

Jesse Love - $8,600

Brandon Jones - $8,400

Josh Williams - $6,800

Myatt Snider - $5,700

Another parallel between the top two racing series in NASCAR is that we've seen the playoff field dominate the races. At Homestead, seven of the eight playoff participants from the Xfinity series were racing inside of the top 11. We should assume that pattern continues, making a stars and scrubs build the ideal way to construct a roster. That's reflected in our identified values, and the sample roster.

We can start with the exception to that statement, which is Brandon Jones. He's been mostly mediocre in the playoffs, so it would be reasonable to pass on him, but he does have a strong history at Martinsville. His finishes have been mediocre in recent races, but he started on pole in the spring and in 2022. Jones isn't at an ideal price, but he did stand out based on driver rating.

From there, we can hit our playoff drivers. Perhaps surprisingly, Sammy Smith has the highest driver rating of all active drivers (with the exception of Almirola, who won in the spring). He needs a win to advance to the Championship, so his strategy should be all in for a victory. Cole Custer doesn't need a win to advance but could use a good showing as he sits 28 points above the cut line. His history suggests that should come to fruition, as he's started inside the top three in each of the last three races with finishes of eighth and third. Love was fine at Martinsville in the spring and is another driver who needs a win, so should drive with some desperation. That will lead to boom or bust results, but he's driven well overall in the playoffs (sixth or better in six races).

That leads us to a few punt candidates. Josh Williams hasn't qualified well but has driven through the field for top-15 finishes in the last two races at Martinsville. Myatt Snider is less of a known commodity, as his only Xfinity races came at Martinsville in April and Las Vegas. He fared well in the spring race and generally has done well in his opportunity in the series. He's at a punt price and opens up a lot as far as roster construction.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.