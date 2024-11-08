NASCAR Xfinity DFS: Championship Race Preview

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

Location: Avondale, Arizona

Course: Phoenix Raceway

Format: Oval

Laps: 200

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Preview

For the first time since Kansas, we had a non-playoff driver take the checkered. In both instances, Aric Almirola was the winner. Almirola's win allowed both Cole Custer and Justin Allgaier to get to the Championship race on points. Meanwhile, AJ Allmendinger won at Las Vegas (the first race from the Round of 8) and Austin Hill at Homestead (the second race of the Round of 8). The narrative is often that those locked into the Championship race the earliest have the upper hand because they can turn their focus to the final race before their competitors. That would point to Allmendinger, but Custer is the defending champ and Allgaier has an excellent history at Phoenix. The bottom line is that it's a deserving group that should give us some compelling racing.

Key Stats at Phoenix Raceway

Number of Races: 45

Winners from Pole: 11

Winners from Top 5: 37

Winners from Top 10: 40

Previous Winners at Phoenix Raceway

2024- Chandler Smith

2023- Cole Custer

2023- Sammy Smith

2022- Ty Gibbs

2022- Noah Gragson

2021- Daniel Hemric

2021- Austin Cindric

2020- Austin Cindric

2020- Brandon Jones

2019- Justin Allgaier

Phoenix is a one-mile flat track and hosts two races in the series per year. That leaves us with both a lot of track-specific driver history as well as history at comparable tracks such as Gateway, New Hampshire and Richmond.

Qualifying is crucial to the race's outcome, though it's worth dissecting that a bit further. In the last 15 races, the pole winner has won only once, a shift that came after a dominant stretch from the likes of Kyle Busch and Joey Logano. However, in that 15-race sample, 11 winners qualified inside the top five and 13 inside the top 10.

There are some specifics to keep in mind about this race as compared to the rest of the playoffs and certainly the regular season. The Championship winner doesn't have to necessarily win the race, but in most cases the four remaining drivers will be far up the field. Seven of the last eight races were won by the Champion and in last year's final restart, the four Championship drivers occupied the two front rows.

The other thing to keep in mind is that this is an experienced group of finalists. Only Hill is making his first appearance in the Championship race, while both Custer and Allmendinger will return to the Cup series.

DraftKings Values for the Championship Race

Tier 1 DraftKings Values

Cole Custer - $11,000

Justin Allgaier - $10,800

Chandler Smith - $10,300

Tier 2 DraftKings Values

Sammy Smith - $9,800

Austin Hill - $9,500

AJ Allmendinger - $9,200

Tier 3 DraftKings Values

Jesse Love - $8,300

Brandon Jones - $8,000

Ryan Sieg - $7,800

Parker Kligerman - $7,500

Tier 4 DraftKings Values

Parker Retzlaff - $6,900

Ryan Ellis - $5,300

NASCAR Xfinity Picks for the Championship Race

Cole Custer- $11,000

Justin Allgaier - $10,800

Jesse Love - $8,300

Parker Kligerman - $7,500

Parker Retzlaff - $6,900

Ryan Ellis - $5,300

This is a straightforward race weekend from a roster construction standpoint, and the answer should be stars and scrubs for all the reasons discussed above about the success of the four remaining playoff drivers. That's reflected in the roster above. A lot of the signs point to Custer defending his title. He led the most laps this season (772) and is tied for the most top-10 finishes (22). Even if he doesn't walk away as the winner, Custer has a very safe floor.

Allgaier's inclusion is based on his history at Phoenix. He's made 28 career Phoenix starts, he has two wins and 18 top-10 finishes. Allgaier also ran extremely well in the spring, but had his race derailed by a punctured tire.

The one outlier among the final four is Hill. He's regarded as a superspeedway specialist, and his three regular season wins came at a combination of Daytona and Atlanta.

Jamming in two of the top-priced drivers requires some balancing from a price perspective. Ellis is a decent punt. In four races since 2022, he's finished 21st or better three times and inside the top 20 twice. That's not exactly prolific, but it opens up the rest of the roster. There's a slight bit more reason for optimism about his outlook, as he's qualified 18th or better in all five of his races. That hasn't translated to great finishes, but he has put himself in position for decent results.

Love and Kligerman are both playoff drivers who are capable of top-10 – maybe even top-five – finishes. Kligerman especially is a good value, while Love has had a very solid season. They round out the roster well.

