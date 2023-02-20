ParlayPlay Promo Code And Review March 2023

ParlayPlay is a daily fantasy sports (DFS) platform that provides contests based on player props. ParlayPlay contests give users a different format than most DFS sites. With ParlayPlay daily fantasy sports you can challenge others to DFS contests that are entirely player prop based.

If that sounds like something you'd be interested in, sign up now with the ParlayPlay promo code to get a 100% deposit bonus, up to $100, along with a $5 no deposit bonus.

In this ParlayPlay review, we will go over all that ParlayPlay Daily Fantasy Sports has to offer as well as explain how to redeem the ParlayPlay promo code welcome offer.

ParlayPlay Is Available In 26 States

The best part about ParlayPlay is that it gives users the ability to make money on player props in states without legalized sports betting. The states that ParlayPlay is available in include AL, AR, AK, CA, CO, FL, GA, IL, KS, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, WI, WV, WY. That's 26 states, plus Washington D.C.

Our ParlayPlay promo code link works for all 26 states as well as Washington D.C., so make sure to click through the link on. this page to redeem both ParlayPlay offers -- the ParlayPlay deposit match bonus, up to $100, and the $5 no deposit bonus as well.

How Does ParlayPlay Promo Code Work?

The ParlayPlay promo code is very simple to redeem. Simply click through the link in this ParlayPlay review and you'll get two great ParlayPlay offers. After you've signed up, you'll need to fund your new account. The ParlayPlay deposit bonus will match your initial deposit, up to $100, and give you an extra $5 no deposit bonus to boot.

Once you have your funds, it's time to play ParlayPlay fantasy sports contests. This new DFS site has features a unique format that sets it apart from other DFS sites. The format that ParlayPlay offers is player prop based, which is the case with all of the ParlayPlay contests available. In its simplest form, ParlayPlay is a DFS site that allows you to string player props together in a parlay to win up to 10 times your entry amount.

While there are other DFS sites that allow fantasy player props, it's always worth it to add another DFS app to your arsenal. Every site has its own unique props, which means you can compare the DFS sites to one another and make picks where they are the most valuable to you.

For example, Patrick Mahomes could have a passing yards prop of 267.5 yards on ParlayPlay, while it's sitting at 270.5 yards elsewhere. If you're interested in the over, there's much more value joining a ParlayPlay contest to make this pick.

On top of great features and unique props, the ParlayPlay promo code rewards new users with two bonuses -- a $100 deposit match bonus and a $5 no deposit bonus -- for signing up today.

Get A $105 Bonus Using The ParlayPlay Promo Code

The ParlayPlay promo code gives new users $105 worth of bonuses when they sign up through our link. First, you'll receive a 100% deposit match bonus, up to $100. This means your initial deposit, up to $100, will be matched dollar-for-dollar. Before making a single pick on ParlayPlay, you'll have already doubled your cash!

But that's not all. You also get an additional $5, just for signing up via the ParlayPlay welcome bonus link on this page -- totaling $105 in ParlayPlay bonus funds.

ParlayPlay Game Modes

Pick'M ParlayPlay DFS

The main game mode at ParlayPlay is the Pick'M contests. In this game mode, you enter player prop-based contests in the sport(s) of your choosing. Create player prop parlays of at least two picks and up to four total. The larger the parlay, the larger the payout for these paid contests.

A parlay can win up to 10 times the entry fee for an all-in four-leg parlay. However, if one pick loses, the entire contest is a loss. Users can choose to enter an insured parlay, which lowers the payout for that specific contest, but also decreases the risk involved. In this case, a single losing pick won't sink the parlay.

The payouts for contest types are as follows:

All-In Parlay Contest Type

4 out of 4 picks: 10x entry fee

3 out of 3 picks: 5x entry fee

2 out of 2 picks: 3x entry fee

Insured Parlay Contest Type

4 out of 4: 5x entry fee

3 out of 4: 1.25x entry fee

3 out of 3: 2.5x entry fee

2 out of 3: 1.25x entry fee

2 out of 2: 2x entry fee

1 out of 2: 0.5x entry fee

Free2Play Contests With ParlayPlay

New and experienced fantasy players alike can enjoy the Free2Play contests at ParlayPlay. As the name suggests, this game mode has no entry fee. However, fantasy players will compete with others in the contest by picking player props for real cash prizes. The overall winner of these free contests gets $36.

Share4Cash With ParlayPlay

With ParlayPlay still being a new daily fantasy sports site, it's really rewarding its users that refer friends with the Share4Cash feature. You can win cash prizes every week simply by referring your friends to sign up to play on ParlayPlay.

When you refer someone to ParlayPlay Daily Fantasy Sports, you earn points. The top 20 in points every week win a cash prize, but ParlayPlay also puts up many other prizes for earning points, like giving users entries into a jersey giveaway.

Sports Available With ParlayPlay Promo Code

ParlayPlay provides a wide array of sports and player prop options for you to choose from. Not only does a variety of sports ensure that you have plenty of props to choose from every night, but you can also create a parlay featuring picks from multiple sports. This can help you to win more ParlayPlay contests.

The following leagues are available for player prop picks on ParlayPlay:

NFL

NBA

College Football

NHL

EPL

LaLiga

MLS

Champions League

World Cup

UFC

Get Started With Your ParlayPlay Promo Code

To get started at ParlayPlay, sign up with the ParlayPlay promo code and join your first ParlayPlay contest today.

Simply follow the steps below:

Click our ParlayPlay promo code link to be taken to the ParlayPlay homepage

On the top-right of the page, click the "Join Now" option

Select "Create Account"

Choose your username and password for your new account

Provide your identifying information, such as your name and email address

Verify your identity by providing the code texted to you

Fund your new account to claim the ParlayPlay welcome bonus, and start playing!

Funding Your ParlayPlay Account

Now that you know that you'll receive a generous deposit bonus when you sign up with the ParlayPlay bonus code link, let's take you through how to fund your new ParlayPlay DFS account.

To fund your new ParlayPlay account, you must deposit with a debit or credit card (Visa, Mastercard, or Discover). Simply, click "Make Deposit," select a deposit amount, and enter your details to quickly fund your new account.

Join the ParlayPlay contest of your choice and start playing today.

ParlayPlay Review

It's easy to find positives for ParlayPlay Daily Fantasy Sports and the ParlayPlay promo code welcome bonus. To start, it's an extremely user-friendly platform. It's easy to sign up with the ParlayPlay code, fund your account, and play in ParlayPlay contests.

ParlayPlay also provide users with multiple ways to win money. Of course, winning ParlayPlay contests is the best way to do so, but users can also earn money and other prizes by making correct picks in Free2Play contests. This makes ParlayPlay less intimidating for inexperienced users. Players can also set their own personal limits, giving you an extra level of protection on the amount you deposit and/or wager.

ParlayPlay is only available in 26 states as well as Washington D.C., which is seemingly the only real con of the ParlayPlay fantasy sports site and app. It's also only has an iOS app, which could make it difficult for some to play on the go. Of course, if availability is the only issue, it's well worth signing up with the ParlayPlay promo code, if its available in your state.

Pros And Cons Of ParlayPlay

We've listed the main pros and cons of ParlayPlay below:

ParlayPlay Pros

Generous ParlayPlay welcome bonus for new users

Multiple ways to win money in ParlayPlay contests

Easy to use site and app

Users can set their own limits

24/7 customer service

ParlayPlay Cons

No Google Play app

Limited availability (26 states and Washington D.C.)

ParlayPlay Against The Competition

In the daily fantasy sports space, there are two names that stand out above the rest. DraftKings and FanDuel are the leading DFS sites, so daily fantasy sports sites like ParlayPlay have to give users something unique to compete.

ParlayPlay offers a DFS platform where player props are king along with ParlayPlay bonuses to new users that include a 100% deposit bonus, up to $100, as well as an additional $5 just for signing up.

While DraftKings and FanDuel have mastered the fantasy salary cap lineup format, ParlayPlay gives DFS players something that can't be found on those two sites, and that's player props.

ParlayPlay gives users the experience of picking player props and cashing big parlays, which is incredibly fun and sets it apart from its competitors in the DFS space. Sign up for ParlayPlay to take part in the most unique DFS platform on the market today.

The Final Verdict On ParlayPlay Promo Code

The ParlayPlay promo code gives you access to a unique DFS site, along with $105 in bonus funds. ParlayPlay provides a fun way to play fantasy sports, especially if you are in a state that doesn't yet have legalized sports betting.

We recommend signing up for a new ParlayPlay account using the ParlayPlay bonus code to get started with a great, new DFS site today. Register via the ParlayPlay promo code link in this ParlayPlay review to take advantage of everything this DFS platform has to offer.

ParlayPlay Promo Code FAQs

Is ParlayPlay legit?

Yes, ParlayPlay is legit. It is a new daily fantasy sports site that brings the fun of player props to 26 states as well as Washington D.C. Sign up today with the ParlayPlay promo code link, and you'll receive a 100% deposit match, up to $100, as well as a free $5 entry into a ParlayPlay contest.

What states is ParlayPlay legal in?

ParlayPlay is available in 26 states and Washington D.C. These 26 states include AL, AR, AK, CA, CO, FL, GA, IL, KS, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, WI, WV, WY. While most states require users to be at least 18 years old to sign up, users in Alabama and Nebraska must be at least 19 years old, and users must be at least 21 years old in Massachusetts and Iowa.

How does a parlay work?

A parlay on ParlayPlay works the same way it does in sports betting. String picks together, with more picks meaning a larger payout. However, if even a single pick loses, the entire parlay will be graded as a loss.

Is ParlayPlay legal in California?

Yes, ParlayPlay is legal in California. ParlayPlay is legal to play in California as well as 25 other states and the District of Columbia. As long as you are at least 18 years old, you can claim ParlayPlay bonuses and play from anywhere in California. While California sports betting is not yet legalized, thanks to ParlayPlay, you can pick player props and parlays on the ParlayPlay DFS site.

How do you play ParlayPlay?

After signing up with the ParlayPlay promo code and collecting your sign-up bonus, it's easy to play ParlayPlay. Whether you're playing on your computer or the iOS app, simply log in, click the game type you wish to play, make your prop selections, decide how much you wish to wager, and click to choose your parlay options. Make sure to make between two and four ParlayPlay picks and to follow along during the games on your "My Entries."