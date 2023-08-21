PointsBet Promo Code: Get Up To $1000 In Second Chance Bets

Bettors can sign up with the PointsBet Promo Code to get up to $1,000 in Second Chance Bets using one of the best sports betting sites in the United States.

New users can claim up to 10 Second Chance Bets, worth up to a total of $1,000, during the first ten days spent wagering as a new customer at PointsBet Sportsbook. As long as a user is at least 21 years old, a first-time customer at PointsBet, and physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, they qualify to redeem this unique first bet welcome bonus.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to get up to $1,000 in Second Chance Bets to wager on College Football odds when you create a new PointsBet Sportsbook account to redeem one of the best online sportsbook promo codes available.

Register With The PointsBet Promo Code To Get Up To $1000 In Second Chance Bets

Users can register with the PointsBet Promo Code to get 10x Second Chance Bets, worth a total of up to $1,000 in Second Chance Bets.

Sign up today by clicking on the "BET NOW" link above. This takes you to the new customer registration portal at PointsBet, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and home address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the last required fields to enter to verify your identity and gain access to your new account on one of the best sports betting apps.

Once verified, make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $5 with any of the convenient banking methods supported at PointsBet. Afterward, find your preferred betting market, bet type, and odds, then place your first cash wager, up to $100, then wait for your first bet to settle.

Claim The PointsBet Promo Code And Get Up To $1000 in Second Chance Bets

Bettors can claim the PointsBet Promo Code and get up to $1,000 in Second Chance Bets when wagering at least a $5 first bet on any of the vast array of sports betting markets available at PointsBet.

Place your first bet of the day on any fixed odds betting market to seize bonus bet credits, up to $100, with a losing first bet settled. Maximize your bonus bet earnings by wagering at least once during each of the first ten days as a customer at PointsBet, affording new bettors the opportunity to collect up to $1,000 through ten Second Chance Bets by settling a losing first bet during each of these first ten days on PointsBet Sportsbook.

Bonus bets earned with a losing first bet are credited within 24 hours of your losing first bet settling and will remain valid to wager for seven days until expiration. Bonus bet credits can be split equally up to four times, meaning a $100 bonus bet can be broken down into four $25 bonus bet credits per bettor preference.

Click on the "BET NOW" link below to sign up and make an initial $10 deposit using top options like PayPal and top credit cards to start collecting up to $1,000 in Second Chance Bets with a losing first bet settled each of the first ten days within your new PointsBet Sportsbook account.

Get Up To $1000 In Second Chance Bets With The PointsBet Promo Code

New customers can get up to $1,000 in Second Chance Bets with the PointsBet Promo Code when they place their first cash wager as a new user at PointsBet Sportsbook today.

The return of college football means there are numerous NCAAF betting markets to wager on PointsBet. Use your first cash wager of the day, up to $100, or wait until you receive any bonus bet credits to wager NCAAF game odds, like moneyline and total, or invest in NCAAF player props, such as anytime touchdown scorers.

Use the "BET NOW" button below to register using the PointsBet Promo Code to earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets with this excellent 10 x $1,000 Second Chance Bets welcome bonus that any new bettor can claim at PointsBet Sportsbook today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.