Top 4 Olympics Betting Promos, Apps & Sites: Claim Bonus Bets for 2024 Summer Games

You can show your support as America's finest athletes go for the gold by claiming the thousands in bonuses that are currently available to new customers taking advantage of lucrative sportsbook promos at the country's best sports betting apps.

These exclusive welcome offers have been introduced just in time for the Olympics and are ideal for new and experienced sports bettors alike. Whether you are starting your sports betting journey with a small budget or a big bankroll, there is a sportsbook welcome offer that will give you more chances to make winning bets on your favorite Olympic events including Olympic basketball odds and Olympic golf futures.

Read on to learn how you can claim the sportsbook welcome offers that will help you show your support for American athletes as this year's Summer Games continue.

Best Olympic Betting Sites & Promos

Olympics Betting Site Olympics Betting Promo Code Olympics Welcome Bonus Offer BetMGM ROTOBONUS $1,500 First-Bet Offer DraftKings Click Here Bet & Get $150 in Bonus Bets bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net OR Bet $5, get $150 Hard Rock Bet Click Here $100 No Regret First Bet

Offers last verified on Wednesday, July 31.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Claim a $1,500 bonus if your first bet on BetMGM doesn't win.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: Choose between two exclusive welcome offers. First Bet Safety Net welcome offer lets you claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your first bet on bet365 loses or bet $5 and instantly unlock $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code: Make a qualifying first bet of $5, and claim $150 in bonus bets.

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: Claim up to $100 back on your first bet with a No Regret First Bet.

How to Claim Summer Olympics Betting Promos

These exclusive sportsbook welcome offers can be unlocked by clicking on the links above and following the fast and easy sign-up process that will have you making your best Olympic bets within minutes.

Just click on the links for the sportsbook promos of your choice. You will be redirected to an online registration portal, where you can create a new account by completing a sign-up form. You will be asked to provide personal information like your name, address, email address and phone number, along with documentation that confirms your identity.

You are also strongly encouraged to download and install the highly rated sportsbook betting apps now available at the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, which enable you to make wagers and manage your overall online sports betting experience while you are on the go.

Download Summer Olympic Betting Apps for 7/31

The United States are a massive favorite to win the most medals at the upcoming Paris Olympics and also lead the way in the battle to claim gold in men's Olympic basketball at this year's Summer Games.

With wagering available on hundreds of Olympic events over the next 16 days, you can share in the success of America's best athletes by staking your claim to the thousands in bonus bets currently available by signing up today for the lucrative welcome offers currently available from the nation's top sports betting sites.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.