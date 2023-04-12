US Sports Betting News: Kentucky May Launch In 2023?

There is a big reason to rejoice if you are a sports fan in Kentucky. On March 31st, Governor Andy Beshear signed a bill to legalize Kentucky sports betting, which means fans won't have to drive across the border to place bets on the top sports betting apps anymore.

Below, we will discuss the Kentucky sports betting bill, including when we can expect betting in KY to officially launch.

Kentucky Sports Betting Bills Signed Into Law

The Kentucky senate approved HB-551 to legalize sports betting in the state, and the bill did not take long for Governor Andy Beshear to sign it, as he has been vocal about legalizing sports betting. The bill was approved by the senate in a 25-12 margin, bring both retail and online sports betting with the top sports betting sites to the state.

Kentucky sports betting will officially be legalized on June 29th. Afterwards, it will take some time to get everything in place for an actual launch for both the in-person and online products.

The good news is that Kentucky bettors should have many betting choices once it is live, as the bill will legalize both professional and college sports betting. Of course, horse racing will also be a popular betting choice in Kentucky.

When Will Kentucky Sports Betting Launch?

So, the bill is signed, but when can we expect Kentucky sports betting to officially launch? Of course, that is the golden question.

Sports betting in Kentucky doesn't officially become legal until June 29th. Afterwards, there is a six-month period for the racing commission to get regulations going. However, according to Senator Damon Thayer, it doesn't have to take the full six months. He was asked specially about sports betting being live for the NFL betting, which begins in September. Thayer said there is desire to have KY sports betting live for the NFL season, though it would not be the end of the world if the state misses another football season.

In other words, the launch date is very much up in the air and we will not know a specific timeline for awhile. However, you can expect RotoWire to keep you updated on any news on Kentucky sports betting.

What Sports Can I Bet On In Kentucky?

Once online sports betting goes live in Kentucky, the next question many will have is what sports will be offered on KY sportsbooks. Luckily, the Kentucky sports betting bill legalized betting on both professional and collegiate sports, meaning bettors can wager on pro sports, like the Indianapolis Colts or Nashville Predators, or college sports, like the Kentucky Wildcats or Louisville Cardinals.

Kentucky sports bettors will also be able to place bets on the Olympics, Esports, and horse racing, of course. Many of the horse racing tracks will likely offer KY sports betting apps of their own, so you can bet on races on your phone.

While we don't know when Kentucky online sports betting will officially launch, it is exciting that residents of the Bluegrass State will no longer have to drive across state borders to bet on sports.