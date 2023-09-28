What Is The Minimum Sports Betting Age In Kentucky? 18 or 21?

Legal Kentucky sports betting went live on September 28, 2023. However, the best Kentucky sports betting sites did not go live without drumming up some controversy. When it comes to the legal betting age across most of the top sports betting sites that are live and operational in the United States, you must be at least 21 years old to place wagers.

However, that is not the case with some of the best Kentucky sports betting apps. While most of the top sportsbooks in the Bluegrass State still deploy the legal sports betting age as 21 years old, three popular operators elected to make their legal betting age 18. Those sportsbooks are Bet365 Kentucky, DraftKings Kentucky, and Circa Kentucky, which will not officially launch until later in 2023.

Check out our Rotowire Kentucky sports betting launch live blog!

Top Kentucky Sportsbooks And Legal Betting Age:

Below are the top Kentucky sportsbooks as well as their legal betting age.

Kentucky Sportsbooks Minimum Age Requirement BetMGM Kentucky 21+ Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky 21+ FanDuel Kentucky 21+ Barstool Kentucky (ESPN Bet) 21+ Fanatics Kentucky 21+ DraftKings Kentucky 18+ Bet365 Kentucky 18+ Circa Kentucky (launching later in 2023) 18+

Seven of the eight sportsbooks mentioned above have already gone live in Kentucky. The outlier is Circa Kentucky, which is expected to launch later in 2023. The best part is that new customers can register with the top Kentucky sportsbook promo codes to secure exclusive welcome offers. These generous welcome offers provide new users with bonus bets to help pad their sports betting bankroll from their first bet.

Read below to find out the best sports betting promos that you can sign up for today in the Bluegrass State.

Best Kentucky Sports Betting Promos

With legal Kentucky sports betting finally going live on September 28, 2023, new users can now claim the best Kentucky sports betting promos when they register for a new account on the top sports betting sites discussed on this page.

As long as you are at least 21 years old (18 at select sportsbooks), a new customer, and physically located in Kentucky when you sign up and bet today, you can take advantage of the following welcome offers by clicking through their corresponding links.

BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up with the BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get a first bet offer for up to $1,500. You can also claim a welcome offer that gives you $200 in bonus bets with a first bet of at least $10 when you use the BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOFB200. Be mindful that you can not use both welcome offers on BetMGM Kentucky.

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code ROTOGET: When you activate the Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code ROTOGET, new customers get $250 in bonus bets with a first bet of at least $50.

FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code: The FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code gives new bettors the choice to claim two different welcome offers. While you can use the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code to grab $100 in bonus bets with a $5 first bet, you can also get a No Sweat First Bet for up to $5,000, which is the largest sportsbook promo code offer in Kentucky to date. Keep in mind that you can not activate both welcome offers. It is an either/ or scenario.

DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: Using the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code gives new users $200 in bonus bets with a first bet of at least $5 today.

Bet365 Kentucky Bonus Code: The Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code gives you $365 in bonus bets with a $1 first bet on NFL odds today.

Now that legal Kentucky sports betting is live and operational, you can sign up for any of the above welcome offers in the Bluegrass State today. With over $7,500 in bonus bets to claim, the best way to start your Kentucky sports betting journey is to activate these welcome offers now to bet big and win today.

Can I Bet On Sports In Kentucky Today If I am 18?

Yes. You can legally bet on sports in Kentucky today if you are 18 years old. However, your choice of sportsbooks will be limited to DraftKings Kentucky and Bet365 Kentucky since Circa Kentucky is not set to go live until later this year.

While you can only sign up and bet on two sportsbooks, however, you still have the opportunity to sign up for two of the most generous sports betting promos on the market today. Use the DraftKings Ken tucky Promo Code now to get $200 in bonus bets with a $5 first bet. Then, pivot to Bet365 Kentucky to activate the Bet365 Kentucky Bonus Code to grab $365 in bonus bets with a $1 first bet.

Just by signing up for those two sportsbooks, you can get your hands on $565 in bonus bets to get your Kentucky sports betting journey off on the right foot today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.