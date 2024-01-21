Which Team Has The Best Super Bowl Odds?

The NFL season is down to the final eight teams ahead of the Divisional Round. Several of these teams had minimal expectations in the pre-season Super Bowl betting markets. Many other teams that dominated during the regular season have already been eliminated during a chaotic Wild Card Weekend that was filled with upsets.

Let's find out which teams have the best Super Bowl odds, plus where to wager these Super Bowl odds and how to locate them on your preferred online sportsbooks.

Where To Wager Super Bowl Odds

As long as a bettor is already registered with any of the top sports betting apps, they can login and go to the NFL futures market to locate current team's Super Bowl odds. If you're not, register by using the top sportsbook promo codes available to secure great welcome offers.

NFL betting markets are extensive. There are player props, game props, game odds, such as moneyline, spread, and total, plus the NFL futures market, which has a ton of different options for bettors to enjoy.

Make sure you locate Super Bowl odds, which can be located under a different tab than the primary NFL matchups that default at the top of a specific online sports betting app or site. For example, FanDuel Sportsbook has Super Bowl as its own tab on a horizontal scroller, located several tabs over from the Popular tab that contains the four remaining games. Once there, make sure it says outright betting to ensure you are wagering a team's odds to win Super Bowl LVIII.

How To Wager Super Bowl Odds

There are numerous ways to wager Super Bowl odds via online sportsbooks. At FanDuel Sportsbook for instance, oddsmakers have set outright betting lines for all eight teams, with the San Francisco 49ers currently the betting favorites at +175 odds.

Scroll down to the next bracket of odds to find Super Bowl LVIII MVP odds, with quarterback Lamar Jackson sitting at +330 odds as the favorite to wind up winning this prestigious award. Clicking on the Show More tab reveals a much bigger list of players, all with longer odds than the previous one displayed, like Ravens running back Gus Edwards with +13000 odds to win Super Bowl MVP.

There are even Super Bowl matchup odds and Super Bowl forecast odds. The former lets bettors wager on which two teams will compete in the Super Bowl. Currently, Baltimore vs. San Francisco has the shortest odds at +230, while Houston vs. Tampa Bay has the longest odds at +15000.

Which Teams Have The Best Super Bowl Odds To Wager?

Only eight teams remain in the NFL playoff race, so most of these odds aren't as lucrative as they were during offseason and regular season betting market availability.

That being said, there are a couple of dark horse contenders that are being mispriced by oddsmakers right now. Kansas City is in the midst of a dynasty and they possess all of the confidence and experience needed to win a second consecutive Lombardi Trophy, sitting at +700 odds. The Buffalo Bills have won six straight games after their season looked like it was over. The Bills have a home playoff game against the Chiefs and it feels like the winner, which historically has been Kansas City, could go the distance. +490 odds is solid value for Buffalo's current dominance on either side of the line of scrimmage.

Finally, Detroit at +900 feels like a realistic wager to place. Yes, Green Bay, Tampa Bay, and Houston are all +3000 or longer to win outright, but the Lions have Jared Goff, who previously went to a Super Bowl with the Rams, along with a balanced team that can score points quickly.

If you want to get the best value out of the remaining eight NFL playoff teams when it comes to placing bets in the NFL futures market on Super Bowl LVIII odds, the Bills at +490, Chiefs at +700, and Lions at +900 are the three teams to target.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.