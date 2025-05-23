109th Indianapolis 500 Betting Preview: Picks, Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

109th Indianapolis 500 Betting Preview

The traditional build up to the Indianapolis 500 through the month of May is nearly complete, and with qualifying done, the only thing left to do is race. This will be the 109th running of the world famous race, and the field is comprised of its traditional 33 fastest cars including eight former winners and drivers from 14 different countries. First-year team and rookie driver Robert Shwartzman shocked the field by scoring the coveted pole position in a pressure-packed qualifying contest spread over two days. Equally as shocking was the nullification of the top-12 qualifying efforts of two-time defending winner Josef Newgarden and Team Penske teammate Will Power. The pair were discovered to have modified rear attenuators as they were heading to their attempts to make the Firestone Fast Six with a shot at pole, and IndyCar removed them not only from the top 12 but put them in the last two starting positions for Sunday's race, fined each team, and suspended their strategists. It was huge blow to the drivers who are both looking to repeat prior Indy 500 success. Other stories to follow include Kyle Larson's second attempt at the Indy-Charlotte double, and Helio Castroneves as he tries to become the first driver to win five Indy 500s.

The "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" gets underway this Sunday and we're looking at betting options prior to the start. With final practice yet to be held Friday afternoon, odds are likely to shift, but there has been enough running at the speedway to have a good idea of what to expect when the green flag waves on Sunday.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 12:30 PM ET Friday

Contenders

Pato O'Ward (+500) - O'Ward has been a case study of coming close but failing to win the Indy 500. From five attempts, he has two runner-up finishes and four finishes of sixth or better. He has proven he can get to the end of this long race in contention for the victory, but the decisive moves that make the difference between Victory Lane and somewhere else have been eluding him. There may be no more hungry driver to win this race, and O'Ward's front-row start is a good indicator of potential success. He and his McLaren team have been methodical in their preparation this month, and if they can avoid mistakes throughout Sunday's 200 laps, O'Ward should have another chance at victory. The only question is whether or not he can make it stick this time.

Alex Palou (+550) - One could argue that Palou should actually be the favorite to win on Sunday. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver has been the hottest driver in the field this season with four victories from the first five races. While this will be the first oval race of the season, Palou is still riding high with confidence. He will start on the outside of the second row, right behind O'Ward, and he finished ninth or better in the last four attempts at this race. Palou's best Indy finish was second in 2021 and he led laps in every Indy 500 since then. Having a great team and race strategy is a necessity to win this race, and Palou has both. Chip Ganassi Racing is one of the best at the speedway and Palou is one of the best drivers in the field. This combination should produce an Indy 500 win. The only question is when.

Scott McLaughlin (+900) - Last year's pole sitter, Scott McLaughlin, makes an intriguing option to win this year. Like Palou, McLaughlin has the team and strategists to win this race, he just needs the good fortune and clean execution to get the job done. He led 66 laps from the top spot last season to finish sixth, which was his best Indy 500 result from four tries. A big crash in practice kept him from taking a shot at pole position, but his first run was still good enough for the fast 12. His 10th-place starting spot (a result of the nullification of his two teammates' efforts) is a spot that can be won from, though. With a calm start to the race and intelligent fuel management throughout the race, McLaughlin should be expected to be in contention at the end. Hopefully then he will have learned how to get the job done after watching teammate Newgarden do it the last two years.

Longshots

Robert Shwartzman (+900) - Shwartzman and his Prema Racing team shocked the paddock by qualifying fastest among the contenders for pole position. Not only was the pole Shwartzman's first in IndyCar, but this race altogether is his first on an oval. Add to that the fact that this is Prema's first year in IndyCar and you have a Cinderella story that seems too good to be true. However, wagerers should be wary of Shwartzman's odds to win. The Indy 500 is a long race with many pit stops and is heavily dependent on the right fuel strategy. Experience in this race specifically is an asset and Shwartzman and Prema have precious little of it. Sure they could win, but the likelihood is not the greatest. However, a good showing would be a great outcome for them. Shwartzman's odds for Show are +300, which is still low, but arguably much more reasonable of an outcome.

Marcus Ericsson (+2000) - One of the better longshot options to consider is Marcus Ericsson with Andretti Global. Ericsson won the Indy 500 in 2022 and nearly won it again in 2023. He crashed out after starting on the last row last year, but for 2025 he is starting ninth. While Andretti has been a short step behind the heavy hitters like Team Penske and Chip Ganassi Racing, Ericsson's speed has been comparable and his experience can be a difference maker. He has just one top-10 finish so far this season, but Indy is like no other race run yet in 2025. This pairing has been unassuming throughout the sessions but quick enough to be at the sharp end of the field throughout. That combination of quiet confidence coupled with a depth of experience could give them an edge throughout Sunday's race.

Santino Ferrucci (+2500) - The Indy 500 is a race where Ferrucci seems to come to life. The American driver wheels a car around the speedway equal to the best in the business, and that ability is why he was hired by AJ Foyt Racing to pilot their No. 14 flagship car. Ferrucci is confident and brave at this track and with the right support from his team, he often is amongst the leaders. Ferrucci finished in the top 10 in all six of his Indy 500 starts, inside the top five twice, and his best finish was third. Add to those numbers the fact that he led at least one lap in all of those starts except one, and you can see why he stands out. Ferrucci will start 15th this Sunday, which is within the range wagerers should be considering for a winner, too. While this driver and team don't have the resources as the big guns, they do have a knack for outperforming at this race.

Indy 500 Prop Bets

Winning Engine: Chevrolet -135, Honda +105

The fight between Chevrolet and Honda at the Indy 500 appears to be closer than ever. Recently, while Honda has had the edge in fuel economy, Chevrolet has had an advantage in power and reliability. Chevrolet won the last two Indy 500s behind Team Penske's Josef Newgarden, but Honda won the three prior. Looking at the fastest 12 qualifiers, the engines were pretty closely split between companies as well. Chevrolet had the slight advantage, but two of their contenders were moved to the rear through penalties. All things considered, Honda maybe have the edge this time. The Japanese brand powers three former winners starting inside the top 10, and they also have series leader Alex Palou starting sixth. There is a lot to play out over 500 miles Sunday afternoon, but Honda may have the slight edge.

Trifecta Box: Pato O'Ward/Alex Palou/Scott McLaughlin +5000

One of the more difficult bets to land correctly is the trifecta. Even getting all three top finishers in the box format is tough, but one worth considering this week is Pato O'Ward, Alex Palou, and Scott McLaughlin. All three drivers should be considered top shots at the win, and if all three can survive until the finish, they would likely be battling one another at the front. These are the three most likely candidates to score a top finish, so combining them into a trifecta box wager for a bigger payout does make sense. O'Ward is a two-time runner-up finisher. Palou has one second-place finish in this race and has been dominant so far this season, and McLaughlin has the backing of Team Penske without the disadvantage of losing his 10th-place starting spot or strategist like teammates Newgarden and Power. Any one of these three could win on Sunday and it isn't unreasonable to believe they would also comprise the top three.

Matchup: Marcus Ericsson -105 vs Alexander Rossi -125

Among driver matchups, Marcus Ericsson against Alexander Rossi is one to highlight. Both drivers are previous Indy 500 champions, both are starting in places that the race can be won from, and both have the calm and collected approach that nets top finishes in this race. Rossi is the favored driver in the odds, but Ericsson's slightly better starting position and Andretti backing may be the difference maker for him. By starting in the top 10, Ericsson has a clearer path through the chaos in the first few laps until the field settles down and begins clicking off laps, but Rossi won't be far behind. Ed Carpenter Racing tends to perform well at Indianapolis and the organization knows this race well. Typically, they perform better in qualifying, though. This could be a very close matchup to watch, but Ericsson gets the edge being one row further forward at the start with better finishes and more laps led in 2022 and 2023.

Mapping out your wagers for the Indy 500? Check out the latest Sportsbook Promo Codes to get special offers and make the most of your bets.