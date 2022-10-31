NASCAR Barometer: Bell Tops Wild Martinsville Finish

This article is part of our NASCAR Barometer series.

Martinsville's wild finish set the stage for the 2022 season finale at Phoenix Raceway. Joey Logano , Chase Elliott , Bell and Chastain are the championship protagonists and each would be worthy of the 2022 title. Logano and Elliott are both in the mix to earn their second championship, while Bell and Chastain seek their maiden titles. Similarly, Logano and Elliott each have one Phoenix win on their resumes, while a victory for either Bell or Chastain would be their first at the track. The 2022 season has been one of the most exciting and competitive in history, and the culmination of it all

Christopher Bell scored a walk-off victory in Sunday's Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, earning himself a spot in the Championship Four in a come from behind effort. However, the action behind him was what stole the show. While Bell crossed the finish line to lock his spot in the championship finale with the victory, Ross Chastain literally drove himself into the wall to claim the final championship spot in a dive-bomb move through the final turn. The Trackhouse Racing Team driver rocketed his car around the outside wall in the final turn to slingshot forward and gain the spots needed to edge season-long rival Denny Hamlin out of the championship battle. The unprecedented move left everyone stunned, and all Hamlin could do was rue his missed opportunities. It was the most unpredictable finish in what has been one of the most unpredictable seasons in series history.

Christopher Bell scored a walk-off victory in Sunday's Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, earning himself a spot in the Championship Four in a come from behind effort. However, the action behind him was what stole the show. While Bell crossed the finish line to lock his spot in the championship finale with the victory, Ross Chastain literally drove himself into the wall to claim the final championship spot in a dive-bomb move through the final turn. The Trackhouse Racing Team driver rocketed his car around the outside wall in the final turn to slingshot forward and gain the spots needed to edge season-long rival Denny Hamlin out of the championship battle. The unprecedented move left everyone stunned, and all Hamlin could do was rue his missed opportunities. It was the most unpredictable finish in what has been one of the most unpredictable seasons in series history.

Martinsville's wild finish set the stage for the 2022 season finale at Phoenix Raceway. Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Bell and Chastain are the championship protagonists and each would be worthy of the 2022 title. Logano and Elliott are both in the mix to earn their second championship, while Bell and Chastain seek their maiden titles. Similarly, Logano and Elliott each have one Phoenix win on their resumes, while a victory for either Bell or Chastain would be their first at the track. The 2022 season has been one of the most exciting and competitive in history, and the culmination of it all peaks this week as the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship will be decided.

UPGRADE

Christopher Bell – Bell grabbed his third victory of the season in a clutch performance at Martinsville. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver didn't get the best out of qualifying and started the race 20th. That would normally be a death sentence for chances at Martinsville, but Bell stormed through the field and put himself in the stage points in both opening segments. He pushed his way to the lead for the first time on lap 324 and went on to lead 150 laps to the finish in the most important race victory of his career to date. A chance at his first series championship awaits this weekend at Phoenix. Bell has two ninth-place finishes from five Phoenix starts. He started eighth or better in his last three trips to the circuit and will be a very real threat on Sunday to win the race as well as the championship.

Joey Logano – Even numbered years have proven to be good ones for Logano. He tends to make it to the final four in those years, and even won his championship in one (2018). Numerology may be on his side again in 2022. He was the first to lock up a spot in the final four three weeks ago at Las Vegas, and has had a two-week advantage in preparation time for Phoenix as a result. Logano won two of his 27 Phoenix starts and finished eighth there in the spring. He finished sixth Sunday, which will also give him a bit of momentum running at the front for this week's all-important showdown. Logano hasn't been the flashiest of the final four competitors this season, but fantasy players should not underestimate his team's ability to prepare and perform in this winner-take-all format. Logano and his team are among the best in these situations and have the experience to deliver the goods.

Chase Elliott – Elliott preserved his points advantage Sunday to advance to the championship finale to attempt to win his second series championship. Last weekend started with a top qualifying effort, which put him on the front row alongside teammate Kyle Larson. Elliott raced well throughout the first two stages, finishing second in both segments to help ensure his advancement in the championship fight. When all was said and done he finished the day in 10th position, safely among the final four championship contenders. All sights will be focused on Phoenix now. Elliott won there in 2020 to earn his first championship. He led 50 laps there in the spring and finished 11th despite starting 19th. He will want to qualify better than that this week, but he will be expected to be a top choice to win and take his second series title.

Denny Hamlin – After being behind the ball at Martinsville earlier this season, Hamlin forced his way to the lead and the first stage victory of Sunday's race. That early-race speed carried him right through to the second stage win, too. A trickier final stage saw him lose spots on pit stops only to succumb to Chastain's banzai move on the final lap. Missing the final four this season might be the toughest pill Hamlin has had to swallow. He has been consistently fast all season, but admitted he didn't control Sunday's race when necessary and another chance at a first series championship slipped through his fingers. Hamlin has an impressive Phoenix record, including two wins and 20 top-10 finishes from 34 career starts, though. It would be a statement win if he were to take the checkered flag this weekend.

DOWNGRADE

Tyler Reddick – An early exit Sunday due to health concerns gave Reddick his third finish outside of the top 25 in the last five races. Reddick complained that his head hurt before 200 laps were complete. He pulled the car to the garage and out of the competition, exited the car, and went to the medical center to get checked. Health is clearly the most important thing for any competitor, and Reddick did the right thing to retire. He has had a breakout season in 2022 with three victories, but his tenure with Richard Childress Racing is coming to an end before he switches to 23XI Racing next season. He has one more shot at improving his already successful final season with the organization this week at Phoenix where he finished third in the spring. He'll have to overcome the four championship contenders to win, though.

Kyle Busch – The Xfinity 500 was a race to forget for Busch. He started 18th but dropped backward quickly, ending the first stage multiple laps down as he struggled with the car's handling. Busch was nowhere near the pace he needed to recover throughout the race's 500 laps and ended the day six laps down. The trauma ended a decent run of three consecutive top-10 finishes, too. Busch leaves Joe Gibbs Racing at the end of the season, which gives him and the team one more opportunity to end their storied partnership on a high note this week at Phoenix. He has three career wins at desert oval and finished seventh in his last two visits. Busch is a driver who wants to win every single time he is behind the wheel, and top finishes just don't cut it. He will have to bury last week's frustration to go out at JGR on a high note, though.

Brad Keselowski – Martinsville appeared to be another successful afternoon for Keselowski in his new team. He qualified in sixth position and proceeded to run with the leaders throughout the entire race distance. He finished fourth on track, just ahead of Chastain and Hamlin, but was subsequently penalized following the race. Keselowski's car did not meet the minimum weight requirements and the No. 6 was demoted to last. It was a tough pill for him and the team to swallow as they've started to discover their stride late this season. Work will need to be done through the winter to improve and give Keselowski the consistency he needs to win races. This week's trip to Phoenix could help them pinpoint areas for that work. Keselowski finished 23rd there in the spring.

Austin Dillon – Dillon's run of three consecutive top-10 finishes came to an end against the outside wall at Martinsville. The No. 3 machine qualified inside the top 20 and Dillon spent most of the afternoon running around the top 15 before a brake failure sent him careening hard into the outside wall. The heavy hit did so much damage that Dillon couldn't get the car to move again following the hit and was forced to retire. With concussions being a real concern for heavy crashes this season, everyone was holding their breath for Dillon who eventually climbed from the car. The team has successes to build on for the 2023 season, and new teammate Kyle Busch may even push Dillon to even better results in the coming year. With one more race remaining in 2022, he will be hoping to enter the winter break with another top-10 finish, though.

Martin Truex Jr. – Truex's chances of continuing his streak of at least one victory a season took another serious blow Sunday. After being in position to win two weeks ago, he headed to Martinsville thinking it could have been another chance for him to harness that momentum and be in the mix again. However, circumstances did not unfold that way, and he spent the day struggling behind the pace. Qualifying was an indicator of the frustration he would feel Sunday as the car never had pace, and he spent most of the afternoon mired in the middle of the pack and unable to move forward. The race finished with him in 20th position, two laps behind. Chances of him winning at Phoenix to preserve his streak look bleak given the championship battle, too. Truex has one prior Phoenix win, but crashed out of the spring race.

BIGGEST SURPRISE

Ross Chastain – Chastain literally forced his way into the Championship Four on the final lap of Sunday's Xfinity 500. After navigating his way to the final eight of the playoffs, Chastain saw his chances of advancing to the final four slipping away in Sunday's final laps. He opted for a desperate video-game like move through the final turn, using the wall to slingshot his way from 10th to fifth in the final turn, bumping Hamlin out of playoffs. It was a last gasp move that paid off with stunning results. Chastain edged out the No. 11 machine at the line to capture the fourth and final championship spot at the last possible second. It was a move that stunned everyone and will be replayed in highlight reels for years to come. Sunday proved Chastain will do whatever it takes, which could be a warning to everyone this week at Phoenix.