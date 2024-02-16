NASCAR DFS: Fresh From Florida 250

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Fresh From Florida 250

Location: Daytona Beach, Fla.

Course: Daytona International Speedway

Format: 2.5-mile tri-oval

Laps: 100

NASCAR Trucks Fresh From Florida 250 Race Preview

Just a few months ago, Ben Rhodes was celebrating his second NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. It was his third shot in the title race and his second title triumph. However, after just a few short months, all is now forgotten as the teams unpack and get ready to rev up at Daytona International Speedway and do it all over again in 2024. Zane Smith, who finished seventh in last year's standings, won the last two Daytona series races but has moved on to the Cup Series, meaning a new winner can take the spotlight this Friday. Rhodes might be one to take that spotlight, too. A win from him this week would be his second at Daytona, but there is a competitive field full of drivers that all believe they have a shot at victory. The 2024 season begins now and there is no time to waste with just one practice session on Thursday before qualifying and then vying for the checkered flag Friday.

Key Stats at Daytona International Speedway

Number of races: 24

Winners from pole: 4

Winners from top-5 starters: 9

Winners from top-10 starters: 13

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 5

Fastest race: 146.622 mph

Previous 10 Daytona Winners

2023 - Zane Smith

2022 - Zane Smith

2021 - Ben Rhodes

2020 - Grant Enfinger

2019 - Austin Hill

2018 - Johnny Sauter

2017 - Kaz Grala

2016 - Johnny Sauter

2015 - Tyler Reddick

2014 - Kyle Busch

Daytona International Speedway is one of the biggest and fastest tracks the competitors will face this season. The key to having a shot at victory is often as simple as surviving, though. The powerful draft means that starting position isn't as critical of a factor as it is at most other tracks. Track position can still be a key determinant of success, though. Trucks out front have the advantage of controlling the race and defending, but many drivers will stay out of the pack until the final miles in order to limit the chances of getting caught in a crash. The relatively short race distance means teams have to have their machine in perfect shape right from the start. There won't be too many opportunities for teams to make adjustments without cautions. Ford and Toyota have won each of the last five races at the track, and the last four victors all started outside of the top 10.

RotoWire NASCAR DFS Trucks Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the Fresh From Florida 250 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Corey Heim - $10,000

Christian Eckes - $9,800

Ben Rhodes - $9,600

Nick Sanchez - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Stewart Friesen - $8,900

Ty Dillon - $8,700

Matt Crafton - $8,400

Taylor Gray - $8,200

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Tyler Ankrum - $8,000

Rajah Caruth - $7,800

Bayley Currey - $7,600

Johnny Sauter - $7,500

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Matt Mills - $6,900

Daniel Dye - $6,700

Codie Rohrbaugh - $6,300

Toni Breidinger - $5,800

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Fresh From Florida 250

Christian Eckes - $9,800

Ben Rhodes - $9,600

Nick Sanchez - $9,000

Rajah Caruth - $7,800

Johnny Sauter - $7,500

Codie Rohrbaugh - $6,300

With consecutive third-place finishes in his last two series starts at Daytona, Christian Eckes presents a strong case for inclusion in most fantasy rosters this week. The veteran knows how to navigate his way to the finish of this treacherous race, and he consistently puts himself in position to battle for the win, too. Additionally, he qualified inside the top five in three of his four starts in this race. Defending series champion Ben Rhodes also presents a nice case for fantasy selection. It is hard to win a title and even harder to win multiple, but Rhodes won two titles in three seasons. He also finished first and second in two of his last three series races at Daytona. Eckes and Rhodes are two of the most compelling roster selections for Friday's season opener.

Other drivers fantasy players should consider include Nick Sanchez. The young driver will be back for his second season with Rev Racing, and he qualified on pole for this race last season. He only finished that race 26th, which leaves him with a something to make up for this weekend. Rajah Caruth is another young talent capable of running with the best in this series. He returns in 2024 for another full season, and will be looking to improve upon his 29th place finish last year after crashing. Veteran Johnny Sauter should not be overlooked either. Sauter has three prior Daytona wins, the last of which was in 2018. Damage and mechanical issues forced him out of the last two Daytona races, but he is capable of fighting for the win. Finally, Codie Rohrbaugh has made 37 series starts across the last five seasons. This race was his lone 2023 start, and he crashed out to finish 33rd. His two other Daytona starts were both top-10 finishes, though.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.