NASCAR DFS: Fresh From Florida 250

Fresh From Florida 250
Location: Daytona Beach, Fla.
Course: Daytona International Speedway
Format: 2.5-mile tri-oval
Laps: 100
NASCAR Trucks Fresh From Florida 250 Race Preview
Just a few months ago, Ben Rhodes was celebrating his second NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. It was his third shot in the title race and his second title triumph. However, after just a few short months, all is now forgotten as the teams unpack and get ready to rev up at Daytona International Speedway and do it all over again in 2024. Zane Smith, who finished seventh in last year's standings, won the last two Daytona series races but has moved on to the Cup Series, meaning a new winner can take the spotlight this Friday. Rhodes might be one to take that spotlight, too. A win from him this week would be his second at Daytona, but there is a competitive field full of drivers that all believe they have a shot at victory. The 2024 season begins now and there is no time to waste with just one practice session on Thursday before qualifying and then vying for the checkered flag Friday.
Key Stats at Daytona International Speedway
- Number of races: 24
- Winners from pole: 4
- Winners from top-5 starters: 9
- Winners from top-10 starters: 13
- Winners from 21st or lower starters: 5
- Fastest race: 146.622 mph
Previous 10 Daytona Winners
2023 - Zane Smith
2022 - Zane Smith
2021 - Ben Rhodes
2020 - Grant Enfinger
2019 - Austin Hill
2018 - Johnny Sauter
2017 - Kaz Grala
2016 - Johnny Sauter
2015 - Tyler Reddick
2014 - Kyle Busch
Daytona International Speedway is one of the biggest and fastest tracks the competitors will face this season. The key to having a shot at victory is often as simple as surviving, though. The powerful draft means that starting position isn't as critical of a factor as it is at most other tracks. Track position can still be a key determinant of success, though. Trucks out front have the advantage of controlling the race and defending, but many drivers will stay out of the pack until the final miles in order to limit the chances of getting caught in a crash. The relatively short race distance means teams have to have their machine in perfect shape right from the start. There won't be too many opportunities for teams to make adjustments without cautions. Ford and Toyota have won each of the last five races at the track, and the last four victors all started outside of the top 10.
RotoWire NASCAR DFS Trucks Tools
DraftKings Value Picks for the Fresh From Florida 250 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)
DraftKings Tier 1 Values
Corey Heim - $10,000
Christian Eckes - $9,800
Ben Rhodes - $9,600
Nick Sanchez - $9,000
DraftKings Tier 2 Values
Stewart Friesen - $8,900
Ty Dillon - $8,700
Matt Crafton - $8,400
Taylor Gray - $8,200
DraftKings Tier 3 Values
Tyler Ankrum - $8,000
Rajah Caruth - $7,800
Bayley Currey - $7,600
Johnny Sauter - $7,500
DraftKings Long-Shot Values
Matt Mills - $6,900
Daniel Dye - $6,700
Codie Rohrbaugh - $6,300
Toni Breidinger - $5,800
NASCAR DFS Picks for the Fresh From Florida 250
Christian Eckes - $9,800
Ben Rhodes - $9,600
Nick Sanchez - $9,000
Rajah Caruth - $7,800
Johnny Sauter - $7,500
Codie Rohrbaugh - $6,300
With consecutive third-place finishes in his last two series starts at Daytona, Christian Eckes presents a strong case for inclusion in most fantasy rosters this week. The veteran knows how to navigate his way to the finish of this treacherous race, and he consistently puts himself in position to battle for the win, too. Additionally, he qualified inside the top five in three of his four starts in this race. Defending series champion Ben Rhodes also presents a nice case for fantasy selection. It is hard to win a title and even harder to win multiple, but Rhodes won two titles in three seasons. He also finished first and second in two of his last three series races at Daytona. Eckes and Rhodes are two of the most compelling roster selections for Friday's season opener.
Other drivers fantasy players should consider include Nick Sanchez. The young driver will be back for his second season with Rev Racing, and he qualified on pole for this race last season. He only finished that race 26th, which leaves him with a something to make up for this weekend. Rajah Caruth is another young talent capable of running with the best in this series. He returns in 2024 for another full season, and will be looking to improve upon his 29th place finish last year after crashing. Veteran Johnny Sauter should not be overlooked either. Sauter has three prior Daytona wins, the last of which was in 2018. Damage and mechanical issues forced him out of the last two Daytona races, but he is capable of fighting for the win. Finally, Codie Rohrbaugh has made 37 series starts across the last five seasons. This race was his lone 2023 start, and he crashed out to finish 33rd. His two other Daytona starts were both top-10 finishes, though.