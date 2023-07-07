NASCAR DFS: Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart

Location: Hampton, Ga.

Course: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Format: 1.5-mile quad-oval

Laps: 260

NASCAR Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart Race Preview

One week after racing through the streets of downtown Chicago, the NASCAR Cup Series turns its attention to Atlanta Motor Speedway and superspeedway-like drafting action. Australian Supercars veteran Shane Vin Gisbergen's historic win at Chicago leaves the playoff standings relatively unchanged, and the number of drivers still capable of joining the top 16 through a win or points continues to leave everything on the table. Eight races remain for drivers to firm up those playoff positions and anything is possible this week at Atlanta.

Joey Logano dominated the spring race at the track from pole position. He led 140 laps that afternoon to claim his first win at the track and his first and only win of the 2023 season. Hendrick Motorsports will be working hard to make sure that doesn't happen again, though. That organization won both races at the track last season, and Logano's victory came at the time the Chevrolet-powered teams were the favorites. Chevrolet has won the last two races heading into the weekend, and the manufacturer has their sights set on returning to their early dominance when they won four consecutive races to start the season.

Key Stats at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Number of races: 118

Winners from pole: 16

Winners from top-5 starters: 64

Winners from top-10 starters: 92

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 8

Fastest race: 166.633 mph

Previous 10 Atlanta Winners

2023 spring - Joey Logano

2022 fall - Chase Elliott

2022 spring - William Byron

2021 fall - Kurt Busch

2021 spring - Ryan Blaney

2020 - Kevin Harvick

2019 - Brad Keselowski

2018 - Kevin Harvick

2017 - Brad Keselowski

2016 - Jimmie Johnson

Atlanta's reconfiguration with steeper banking has dramatically changed the track's racing to put it more in line with Daytona and Talladega than the other 1.5-mile ovals on the calendar. The closer racing creates the packs of traffic that challenge drivers to be in perfect every moment. That closeness also has generated more cautions. As drivers work to maneuver through the pack and become more aggressive, the tendency for crashes to occur ramps up. Unfortunately, the passes throughout the pack haven't translated as readily to passes for the lead. Winners have tended to lead around 100 laps on their way to Victory Lane now, which means most of the action happens deeper in the field. Like the other superspeedways, quick work on pit road is an advantage and that can mean the difference between winning and losing this Sunday. With clean air at the front of the field being one of the biggest advantages, teams will be vying to qualify as well as possible or make gains through that pit work. Those that miss the mark on Saturday will be forced to find a way to do something that hasn't happened much at Atlanta recently - make a pass for the lead.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Kyle Busch - $10,500

Chase Elliott - $10,400

Kyle Larson - $10,200

Joey Logano - $10,100

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Denny Hamlin - $9,900

Ryan Blaney - $9,700

William Byron - $9,500

Ross Chastain - $9,400

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Brad Keselowski - $9,000

Chris Buescher - $8,600

Tyler Reddick - $8,500

Bubba Wallace - $8,300

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - $7,900

Ty Gibbs - $7,600

Austin Cindric - $7,300

Austin Dillon - $6,400

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart

Lower-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

Kyle Busch - $10,500

Ryan Blaney - $9,700

Bubba Wallace - $8,300

Ty Gibbs - $7,600

Aric Almirola - $7,500

Austin Dillon - $6,400

Kyle Busch's (DK $10,500, FD $12,500) pairing with Richard Childress Racing pushes him to the top of superspeedway consideration. The team has consistently produced some of the most capable cars in the draft, and with Busch's skill behind the wheel he should be poised for a top finish. He is a two-time Atlanta winner and, more importantly, finished 10th in the March race with seven laps led. Ryan Blaney (DK $9,700, FD $9,500) is another driver that rises to the top of the selections at superspeedways. He won at Atlanta in 2021 and led laps in each of the last three races at the track. With five finishes of seventh or better from his last six Atlanta starts, Blaney offers big potential this week. Similarly, Bubba Wallace (DK $8,300, FD $8,200) is known for his abilities in the draft. He worked his way to 15th in the standings with four top-five finishes this season. Last week's street course did not play to his strengths, but this week's trip to Atlanta will. Wallace has no top-10 Atlanta finishes, though. He was 27th in the spring after crashing. If he avoids the trouble he should be in contention for the top 10 this week.

Ty Gibbs (DK $7,600, FD $8,000) also brings top-10 potential to lineups this week. He impressively drove from the 35th starting position in March to a ninth-place finish. That was one of his five top-10 finishes so far in 2023, and after claiming another last week at Chicago he should be full on confidence. Superspeedway potential is not stranger to Aric Almirola (DK $7,500, FD $5,200), either. Almirola's luck has not been great in 2023, but he has found the most success in his career in pack-style racing. That is just what Atlanta delivers, and this week could be Almirola's chance to turn this difficult season around. This race could also favor Austin Dillon (DK $6,400, FD $6,000). Like Almirola, he is another driver looking for a turn of fortune. His success in the past at Daytona is indicative of his potential this week. He will have to move beyond last week's missed opportunity at Chicago, though.

Higher-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

Chase Elliott - $10,400

Ross Chastain - $9,400

Alex Bowman - $8,100

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - $7,900

Austin Cindric - $7,300

Corey Lajoie - $6,500

Chase Elliott (DK $10,400, FD $11,000) is still seeking the victory that would put him into the championship playoffs. There would be no better place to get that job done than at his home track. He won this race from pole position last season and only failed to finish in the top 10 at the track twice in his nine series starts. Elliott has been inching toward Victory Lane in recent weeks. This could be the breakthrough. Ross Chastain (DK $9,400, FD $11,500) got his breakthrough win at Nashville, but that won't diminish his chances this week. He finished second in two of the last three Atlanta races and led a total of 79 laps in the span. Chastain's aggressive driving style can pay dividends in the draft, and that is where his potential to perform well this week comes from. A driver hoping Atlanta can help his change his fortune is Alex Bowman (DK $8,100, FD $7,800). Bowman is 20th in the championship standings and has been relatively inconsistent since returning from injury. He is looking for consistent top-15 finishes. The Hendrick success at the track last season could give him a boost this time. He finished 14th in the March race.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (DK $7,900, FD $6,800) is another superspeedway racer that fantasy players should consider at Atlanta. He already had success this year at Daytona and is looking to build consistency and momentum for the playoffs. He only has one prior top-10 at this track, but has led laps in every start since the reconfiguration to a superspeedway. Another Daytona 500 winner poised to perform this week at Atlanta is Austin Cindric (DK $7,300, FD $5,800). With a top-10 finish last week at Chicago, Cindric has the chance of back to back weeks at tracks that suit his strengths. Cindric has led laps in the last two Atlanta races and finished third and 11th in those starts. Lastly, Corey Lajoie (DK $6,500, FD $4,500) should be seen as a value play at Atlanta. He has a knack for being in the mix at the end of superspeedway races and Atlanta is evidence of that. Having never scored a top-10 at the track prior to its reconfiguration, he now has two top-fives in the three races since.

