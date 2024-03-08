NASCAR DFS: Shriners Children's 500

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Shriners Children's 500

Location: Avondale, Ariz.

Course: Phoenix Raceway

Format: 1.0-mile oval

Laps: 312

Race Preview

The NASCAR Cup Series takes on its second west-coast race of the year in a return to Phoenix Raceway this weekend, where Ryan Blaney captured the 2023 series championship last fall while Ross Chastain grabbed the race win. The race comes one week after Kyle Larson took the checkered flag at Las Vegas to join teammate William Byron in the playoff positions. For the three race winners so far this season, the Phoenix stop presents the best opportunity to assess where they stand should they make it all the way through the playoff gauntlet to race for the championship this fall. For the rest of the field, that work will be secondary to their ambitions of joining those race winners in the playoffs with a race win this Sunday. Chevrolet drivers swept the wins at the track last season, while Ford captured the two wins the season before. Only one driver has won when starting outside of the top 10 at the track in the last five years, and teams know they'll have to be at their best quickly this weekend to have their best chance at adding their names to the list of playoff contenders.

Key Stats at Phoenix Raceway

Number of races: 55

Winners from pole: 7

Winners from top-5 starters: 22

Winners from top-10 starters: 32

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 4

Fastest race: 118.132 mph

Previous 10 Phoenix Winners

2023 fall - Ross Chastain

2023 spring - William Byron

2022 fall - Joey Logano

2022 spring - Chase Briscoe

2021 fall - Kyle Larson

2021 spring - Martin Truex Jr.

2020 fall - Chase Elliott

2020 spring - Joey Logano

2019 fall - Denny Hamlin

2019 spring - Kyle Busch

Phoenix Raceway is the current home of the championship decider. That spot on the calendar has placed extra emphasis on the spring race as teams hone their setups and strategies at the venue in hopes of returning in the fall to race for the title. The circuit falls into the 1.0-mile oval category, but it has its own character. Differing turns and banking throughout the lap demand a compromise setup. The track is relatively flat and offers many options for drivers to adjust their lines to suit their car. Track position is a critical factor overall, though. Most winners come from the top 10 starting positions, and two-tire stops late in the race can pay dividends for teams that gamble. Being at the front for the start and late restarts could be the key to victory Sunday afternoon. William Byron and Ross Chastain won the two races at the track last season. While a driver's past statistics at this track are fairly indicative of their potential for this race, the practice and qualifying times ahead of Sunday's race are still significant inputs to consider. Only two drivers starting 15th or lower finished inside the top 10 last fall, and only four did so in the spring running.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Shriners Children's 500 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Kyle Larson - $11,500

Ryan Blaney - $11,200

William Byron - $11,000

Denny Hamlin - $10,500

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Martin Truex Jr. - $9,800

Joey Logano - $9,200

Ross Chastain - $9,000

Chase Elliott - $8,800

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Tyler Reddick - $8,500

Chris Buescher - $8,300

Ty Gibbs - $8,000

Chase Briscoe - $7,800

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Alex Bowman - $7,500

Daniel Suarez - $7,300

Josh Berry - $7,200

Noah Gragson - $6,600

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Shriners Children's 500

Lower-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

Ryan Blaney - $11,200

Ross Chastain - $9,000

Ty Gibbs - $8,000

Alex Bowman - $7,500

Daniel Suarez - $7,300

Erik Jones - $7,000

Before you even consider Ryan Blaney's (DK $11,200, FD $13,500) championship-winning effort at Phoenix last fall, you can see he has a history of running well at the track. Despite not yet winning there, Blaney finished finished second in his last three starts, in the top five the last five times, and in the top 10, 11 out of 16 times. Even before seeing Blaney's practice times this weekend, he offers an attractive option for fantasy rosters. Ross Chastain (DK $9,000, FD $12,000) also has a successful record at Phoenix. He won the fall race last season and finished third or better in three of the last four races.

Ty Gibbs (DK $8,000, FD $8,200) is a driver fantasy players should keep an eye on through practice and qualifying. His prior two series starts at this track both ended with finishes outside of the top 20, but he won at Phoenix in the Xfinity Series. He enters the weekend inside the top 10 in the championship standings and with two straight top-10 finishes from the last two weeks. Alex Bowman (DK $7,500, FD $7,200) is a little further back in the standings, but he is still worthy of consideration at this week's price. He is another to watch practice and qualifying pace before settling on starting him, but the price point for a proven race winner in Hendrick Motorsports equipment offers a potential bargain.

Daniel Suarez (DK $7,300, FD $7,000) is one of the three drivers that may have more focus on the fall Phoenix visit versus this week. While the bigger picture is the championship, an ideal step toward that is running well this weekend. Suarez finished 11th last week at Las Vegas and has two finishes of 11th from his four most recent Phoenix starts. Another bargain with the potential to outperform his price point this week is Erik Jones (DK $7,000, FD $6,500). Jones led 14 laps in this race last season and started inside the top 10 in both visits last year. He has one top-five and four top-10s from 15 track starts and currently sits inside the playoff positions in the standings with two finishes inside the top 15 from the first three races of 2024.

Higher-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

Christopher Bell - $10,000

Chase Elliott - $8,800

Tyler Reddick - $8,500

Chris Buescher - $8,300

Chase Briscoe - $7,800

Noah Gragson - $6,6000

This week's higher-risk lineup takes a gamble of drivers that haven't quite had the luck they need yet in 2024. Christopher Bell (DK $10,000, FD $11,500) has had a miserable two races since Daytona. After starting the season with a valuable third-place finish, he has failed to finish in the top 30 and had trouble in the last two. His Phoenix results have followed a similar pattern. Despite four top-10s from eight career starts, he crashed out in the championship race. Bell has the speed, both this season and at this track, to win, but he needs the pieces to come together for him to do so. Chase Elliott (DK $8,800, FD $9,500) hasn't won since October of 2022. He missed the playoffs last season and only has a best finish of 12th so far this season. However, he is a proven champion who won at Phoenix in 2020 to earn that title. He finished 16th there last fall and should be a top-10 contender, if not the top-five, this week again. Last week's visit to Las Vegas was so close for Tyler Reddick (DK $8,500, FD $9,000). He finished second to Kyle Larson in both stages but couldn't find the advantage he needed to make the pass for the win. He has a pair of third-place finishes at Phoenix, and like the other selections before him, just needs a little more to make the turn into Victory Lane.

The next three choices in this lineup have also shown plenty of potential but have yet to fully cash in on it. Chris Buescher (DK $8,300, FD $7,800) finished in the top 10 at Atlanta and led laps there and Las Vegas. However, his average finish in the first three races this season is just 21.3. Considering Buescher led 18 laps and finished fifth at Phoenix last season, he makes a chance worthy of taking this week again, though. Chase Briscoe (DK $7,800, FD $8,000) started rediscovering the great form he had in early 2023 last fall. That progress has extended into this season with two starts inside the top 10 and one top-10 finish. He clearly has competitive pace and just needs to keep putting full races together. Phoenix should be a good opportunity for him to do so considering his 2022 win there along with two other top-10s from six starts. Teammate Noah Gragson (DK $6,600, FD $6,000) is on a return to form. His best finish with his new team came last week when he finished an impressive sixth after gaining track position for the final restart of the race. That was his second top-10 of the season, too. Gragson is not one to sleep on. Last year's 29th-place finish in this race does not reflect his potential this week.

