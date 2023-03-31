NASCAR DFS: ToyotaCare 250

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.
AJ Allmendinger unsurprisingly took down the first road course race of the season last weekend at COTA in an interesting debut of the new no stage break rule at road courses. We now shift to Richmond for some good old fashioned short track racing.
Previous 10 Richmond Winners w/ Starting Position
2022 - Ty Gibbs (1st)
2021 - Noah Gragson (3rd)
2020 fall - Justin Allgaier (14th)
2020 spring - Justin Allgaier (16th)
2019 fall - Christopher Bell (4th)
2019 spring - Cole Custer (4th)
2018 fall - Christopher Bell (1st)
2018 spring - Christopher Bell (2nd)
2017 fall - Brad Keselowski (3rd)
2017 spring - Kyle Larson (7th)
NASCAR DFS Picks for the ToyotaCare 250
John Hunter Nemechek - $10,900
Austin Hill - $9,800
Riley Herbst - $8,900
Ryan Sieg - $7,300
Alex Labbe - $6,600
Jeb Burton - $6,500
It has been an impressive start to the year for John Hunter Nemechek and his history here at Richmond is very strong. He has finished top three the last two years here without a win. Austin Hill, as you probably know, has three wins already on the young season and has been one of the fastest cars at pretty much every venue. This price tag interests me as a step down from the $10k range. Another driver with a strong start to the year is Riley Herbst who has a top ten in every race to date. He was also fifth here the last two years, I think Herbst is a sneaky pick to win this thing as well. Ryan Sieg has been top fifteen in the last six races at Richmond and for this price tag, I'll be going right back. Alex Labbe and Jeb Burton have decent history for the price as well and have both been running inside the top twenty most of the year.