NASCAR DFS Trucks: Baptist Health Cancer Care 200

Baptist Health Cancer Care 200
Location: Homestead, Fla.
Course: Homestead-Miami Speedway
Format: 1.5-mile oval
Laps: 134
NASCAR Trucks Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 Race Preview
The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks Series drives toward its finale with the final race for playoff contenders to snag a spot alongside Corey Heim in the championship finale in this week's visit to Homestead-Miami Speedway. Heim won at Bristol to grab his place among the final four championship contenders, but Brett Moffitt's win at Talladega kept the door open for the seven other drivers hoping to race for the season championship at Phoenix. This will be the 27th time the series has run at the speedway, and the track produced an astounding 23 different winners. With three spots in the championship finale still up for grabs, the chances of a 24th different winner could be high. The path to Phoenix could come through maximizing points or just going for the win. The only thing that is certain this weekend is that Corey Heim will be the driver with the least amount of pressure on his shoulders.
Key Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway
- Number of races: 26
- Winners from pole: 4
- Winners from top-5 starters: 16
- Winners from top-10 starters: 21
- Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0
- Fastest race: 135.556 mph
Previous 10 Homestead Winners
2022 - Ty Majeski
2020 - Kyle Busch
2019 - Austin Hill
2018 - Brett Moffitt
2017 - Chase Briscoe
2016 - William Byron
2015 - Matt Crafton
2014 - Bubba Wallace
2013 - Kyle Busch
2012 - Cale Gale
Homestead-Miami Speedway's variable banking enables some very close racing, and the track's worn surface also enhances competitiveness throughout its races. The turns offer plenty of lanes to choose from for drivers to try different lines to either make up ground or work their way through traffic and make passes. Tire management throughout fuel runs is also something drivers and teams will have to keep their eye on. While the multiple grooves and tire wear promote passing, track position is still a key factor, and starting up front at the start, or any other restarts, is the best way to move forward. Only two of the 26 series races at this track have been won by someone starting outside of the top 15, and Ty Majeski was the second last season. This is the last chance for playoff contenders to earn their spot in the championship finale, and that only serves to increase the pressure on them to get the maximum out of this week's race.
RotoWire NASCAR DFS Trucks Tools
DraftKings Value Picks for the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)
DraftKings Tier 1 Values
Ty Majeski - $11,000
Corey Heim - $10,800
Zane Smith - $10,500
Carson Hocevar - $10,300
DraftKings Tier 2 Values
Grant Enfinger - $9,800
Ben Rhodes - $9,600
Nick Sanchez - $9,300
Taylor Gray - $9,000
DraftKings Tier 3 Values
Stewart Friesen - $8,800
Trevor Bayne - $8,500
Matt Crafton - $8,300
Rajah Caruth - $7,800
DraftKings Long-Shot Values
Marco Andretti - $7,500
Tyler Ankrum - $7,100
Hailie Deegan - $6,000
Nick Leitz - $5,100
NASCAR DFS Picks for the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200
Ty Majeski - $11,000
Nick Sanchez - $9,300
Trevor Bayne - $8,500
Bayley Currey - $7,700
Marco Andretti - $7,500
Hailie Deegan - $6,000
Defending Homestead winner Ty Majeski will be aiming to win two Homestead races in a row to put himself through to the championship round. He needs to make something happen this weekend because after three straight finishes outside of the top 15, he enters the weekend seventh in the standings. He is 19 points behind the championship positions, which will also make stage points important to him. A win would be the most simple path to Phoenix, though. That fourth-place driver Majeski is chasing is Nick Sanchez. In contrast, Sanchez has three consecutive top-10s heading into the weekend, and this will be his first series race at the track. However, he is a Miami native with a shot at earning a spot to race for a championship at his hometown track. There isn't any greater motivation to have a top weekend, and he said he is entering the weekend with a must-win mentality.
Outside of the playoff picture, Trevor Bayne is a driver worth considerin this week even though he hasn't raced in the series since 2020. He'll drive for Rackley W.A.R. after they previously fielded Matt DiBenedetto for much of the season and Chandler Smith at Talladega. Bayne has three Xfinity Series starts so far in 2023 with a top-10 result at Bristol and brings a wealth of experience to the cockpit for Rackley this week. Bayley Currey will make his second series appearance at Homestead this week. His first was in 2017. However, he has run nine races this season already with two top-fives and three top-10s. Currey has also raced four times at the track in the Xfinity Series with a best finish of 13th. Another part-time consideration this week should be Marco Andretti. He pairs with Spire Motorsports this weekend for his second attempt in the series. Last time out was at Mid-Ohio, in very challenging conditions, where he finished 19th. He will also race at Phoenix and will be learning how these machines work on faster ovals. Not many would question Andretti's oval prowess, though. Lastly, Hailie Deegan announced her move to the Xfinity Series in 2024. She grabbed her second top-10 of the season last time out at Talladega. Her last two finishes were both in the top 20 and she finished 17th at this track last season.