NASCAR DFS Trucks: Baptist Health Cancer Care 200

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Baptist Health Cancer Care 200

Location: Homestead, Fla.

Course: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Format: 1.5-mile oval

Laps: 134

NASCAR Trucks Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 Race Preview

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks Series drives toward its finale with the final race for playoff contenders to snag a spot alongside Corey Heim in the championship finale in this week's visit to Homestead-Miami Speedway. Heim won at Bristol to grab his place among the final four championship contenders, but Brett Moffitt's win at Talladega kept the door open for the seven other drivers hoping to race for the season championship at Phoenix. This will be the 27th time the series has run at the speedway, and the track produced an astounding 23 different winners. With three spots in the championship finale still up for grabs, the chances of a 24th different winner could be high. The path to Phoenix could come through maximizing points or just going for the win. The only thing that is certain this weekend is that Corey Heim will be the driver with the least amount of pressure on his shoulders.

Key Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Number of races: 26

Winners from pole: 4

Winners from top-5 starters: 16

Winners from top-10 starters: 21

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 135.556 mph

Previous 10 Homestead Winners

2022 - Ty Majeski

2020 - Kyle Busch

2019 - Austin Hill

2018 - Brett Moffitt

2017 - Chase Briscoe

2016 - William Byron

2015 - Matt Crafton

2014 - Bubba Wallace

2013 - Kyle Busch

2012 - Cale Gale

Homestead-Miami Speedway's variable banking enables some very close racing, and the track's worn surface also enhances competitiveness throughout its races. The turns offer plenty of lanes to choose from for drivers to try different lines to either make up ground or work their way through traffic and make passes. Tire management throughout fuel runs is also something drivers and teams will have to keep their eye on. While the multiple grooves and tire wear promote passing, track position is still a key factor, and starting up front at the start, or any other restarts, is the best way to move forward. Only two of the 26 series races at this track have been won by someone starting outside of the top 15, and Ty Majeski was the second last season. This is the last chance for playoff contenders to earn their spot in the championship finale, and that only serves to increase the pressure on them to get the maximum out of this week's race.

RotoWire NASCAR DFS Trucks Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Ty Majeski - $11,000

Corey Heim - $10,800

Zane Smith - $10,500

Carson Hocevar - $10,300

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Grant Enfinger - $9,800

Ben Rhodes - $9,600

Nick Sanchez - $9,300

Taylor Gray - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Stewart Friesen - $8,800

Trevor Bayne - $8,500

Matt Crafton - $8,300

Rajah Caruth - $7,800

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Marco Andretti - $7,500

Tyler Ankrum - $7,100

Hailie Deegan - $6,000

Nick Leitz - $5,100

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200

Ty Majeski - $11,000

Nick Sanchez - $9,300

Trevor Bayne - $8,500

Bayley Currey - $7,700

Marco Andretti - $7,500

Hailie Deegan - $6,000

Defending Homestead winner Ty Majeski will be aiming to win two Homestead races in a row to put himself through to the championship round. He needs to make something happen this weekend because after three straight finishes outside of the top 15, he enters the weekend seventh in the standings. He is 19 points behind the championship positions, which will also make stage points important to him. A win would be the most simple path to Phoenix, though. That fourth-place driver Majeski is chasing is Nick Sanchez. In contrast, Sanchez has three consecutive top-10s heading into the weekend, and this will be his first series race at the track. However, he is a Miami native with a shot at earning a spot to race for a championship at his hometown track. There isn't any greater motivation to have a top weekend, and he said he is entering the weekend with a must-win mentality.

Outside of the playoff picture, Trevor Bayne is a driver worth considerin this week even though he hasn't raced in the series since 2020. He'll drive for Rackley W.A.R. after they previously fielded Matt DiBenedetto for much of the season and Chandler Smith at Talladega. Bayne has three Xfinity Series starts so far in 2023 with a top-10 result at Bristol and brings a wealth of experience to the cockpit for Rackley this week. Bayley Currey will make his second series appearance at Homestead this week. His first was in 2017. However, he has run nine races this season already with two top-fives and three top-10s. Currey has also raced four times at the track in the Xfinity Series with a best finish of 13th. Another part-time consideration this week should be Marco Andretti. He pairs with Spire Motorsports this weekend for his second attempt in the series. Last time out was at Mid-Ohio, in very challenging conditions, where he finished 19th. He will also race at Phoenix and will be learning how these machines work on faster ovals. Not many would question Andretti's oval prowess, though. Lastly, Hailie Deegan announced her move to the Xfinity Series in 2024. She grabbed her second top-10 of the season last time out at Talladega. Her last two finishes were both in the top 20 and she finished 17th at this track last season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.