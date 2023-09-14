NASCAR DFS Trucks: UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

UNOH 200

Location: Bristol, Tenn.

Course: Bristol Motor Speedway

Format: 0.5-mile dirt oval

Laps: 200

NASCAR Trucks UNOH 200 Race Preview

The second round of playoff eliminations kicks off this week for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series contenders. The field of 10 championship contenders was reduced by two last time out at Kansas Speedway with Matt Crafton and Matt DiBenedetto failing to advance. Thursday night's stop at Bristol marks the second time the short oval hosts the opening race of the round of 8 and the fifth time the track hosts a series playoff race. Ty Majeski was the driver who captured the checkered flag in this race last season, and a repeat of that night would send him straight into the championship finale. Five different drivers have won this opening round's race and four different drivers have won a Bristol playoff race. Christian Eckes and the other seven championship contenders have had their point tallies reset and are prepared to do it all over again in this week's UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway with a spot in the championship decider waiting in the balance.

Key Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

Number of races: 25

Winners from pole: 6

Winners from top-5 starters: 16

Winners from top-10 starters: 22

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 91.919 mph

Previous 10 Bristol Winners

2022 - Ty Majeski

2021 - Chandler Smith

2020 - Sam Mayer

2019 - Brett Moffitt

2018 - Johnny Sauter

2017 - Kyle Busch

2016 - Ben Kennedy

2015 - Ryan Blaney

2014 - Brad Keselowski

2013 - Kyle Busch

Bristol's short and exciting oval features high banking and tight racing, which often combine to produce some of the most exciting races of the season. The tight track makes track position extremely import. No driver in the the 26-race history of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at Bristol has ever won starting worse than 17th. Only three of those races were won by a driver starting outside of the top 10, too. The track is slightly longer than half of a mile, and that means traffic will be something drivers have to deal with all night. It also means that any drivers struggling with handling issues can find themselves falling off of the lead lap early. Bristol is a rhythm track where drivers can achieve their fastest times settling into a groove, but slower vehicles taking different lines make finding that rhythm difficult. The close racing with big rewards on the line makes for an exciting race for fans. Bristol does offer multiple lines for drivers to use as tires wear through a fuel run, and chances to go off strategy will fall around yellow flags and restarts. Look for the fastest line to be around the outside of the turns, up against the wall, by the end of the race.

RotoWire NASCAR DFS Trucks Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the UNOH 200 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Ty Majeski - $11,400

Corey Heim - $11,200

Zane Smith - $10,900

Christian Eckes - $10,300

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Nick Sanchez - $9,800

Ben Rhodes - $9,500

Matt Crafton - $9,200

Stewart Friesen - $8,900

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Taylor Gray - $8,600

Matt DiBenedetto - $8,400

Parker Kligerman - $8,200

Rajah Caruth - $8,000

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Chase Purdy - $7,300

Tyler Ankrum - $7,100

Tanner Gray - $6,900

Hailie Deegan - $5,500

NASCAR DFS Picks for the UNOH 200

Carson Hocevar - $10,600

Nick Sanchez - $9,800

Stewart Friesen - $8,900

Parker Kligerman - $8,200

Tanner Gray - $6,900

Hailie Deegan - $5,500

Carson Hocevar starts this round of playoffs fourth in the standings, but a victory would see him through to the championship finale. He enters this week's race on a streak of four consecutive finishes of sixth or better, too. His best Bristol finish was sixth in 2021 and finished 19th in last year's race. He will be working to be at his best this week to ensure he gets this next round of eliminations off on the best possible footing. Nick Sanchez is in similar, if not uncharted, territory. He remains alive in the championship fight and has three finishes of 11th or better in the last five races. This will be the rookie's first series race at Bristol not on dirt, but he does have a top-10 finish at Richmond, another short track. His confidence at Kansas netted him an opportunity to continue in the playoffs and lead 43 laps with another top-10 scored. Sanchez continues improving and appears to have a long runway ahead of him.

Parker Kligerman may not be in this championship battle, but he will be making his sixth series start of the season and has six Bristol top-10s from nine series tries. He finished third in this race last season despite starting 28th and will be using Thursday's race as preparation for his Xfinity Series championship charge. Tanner Gray could make a good option for fantasy players this week, too. He has a best Bristol finish of third from three series tries and finished 16th or better in three of the last five races heading into Thursday night. Gray has an average Bristol finish of 19.3, which includes a DNF in 2021. Hailie Deegan will make her third series start at Bristol this week. She finished 14th in this race last season and is chansing a top-20 finish in the series championship. The year hasn't been what she had hoped, but she remains capable of top-15 finishes, which are good value for her cost in most situations.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.