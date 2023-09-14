NASCAR DFS Trucks: UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.
UNOH 200
Location: Bristol, Tenn.
Course: Bristol Motor Speedway
Format: 0.5-mile dirt oval
Laps: 200
NASCAR Trucks UNOH 200 Race Preview
The second round of playoff eliminations kicks off this week for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series contenders. The field of 10 championship contenders was reduced by two last time out at Kansas Speedway with Matt Crafton and Matt DiBenedetto failing to advance. Thursday night's stop at Bristol marks the second time the short oval hosts the opening race of the round of 8 and the fifth time the track hosts a series playoff race. Ty Majeski was the driver who captured the checkered flag in this race last season, and a repeat of that night would send him straight into the championship finale. Five different drivers have won this opening round's race and four different drivers have won a Bristol playoff race. Christian Eckes and the other seven championship contenders have had their point tallies reset and are prepared to do it all over again in this week's UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway with a spot in the championship decider waiting in the balance.
Key Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway
- Number of races: 25
- Winners from pole: 6
- Winners from top-5 starters: 16
- Winners from top-10 starters: 22
- Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0
- Fastest race: 91.919 mph
Previous 10 Bristol Winners
2022 - Ty Majeski
2021 - Chandler Smith
2020 - Sam Mayer
2019 - Brett Moffitt
2018 - Johnny Sauter
2017 - Kyle Busch
2016 - Ben Kennedy
2015 - Ryan Blaney
2014 - Brad Keselowski
2013 - Kyle Busch
Bristol's short and exciting oval features high banking and tight racing, which often combine to produce some of the most exciting races of the season. The tight track makes track position extremely import. No driver in the the 26-race history of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at Bristol has ever won starting worse than 17th. Only three of those races were won by a driver starting outside of the top 10, too. The track is slightly longer than half of a mile, and that means traffic will be something drivers have to deal with all night. It also means that any drivers struggling with handling issues can find themselves falling off of the lead lap early. Bristol is a rhythm track where drivers can achieve their fastest times settling into a groove, but slower vehicles taking different lines make finding that rhythm difficult. The close racing with big rewards on the line makes for an exciting race for fans. Bristol does offer multiple lines for drivers to use as tires wear through a fuel run, and chances to go off strategy will fall around yellow flags and restarts. Look for the fastest line to be around the outside of the turns, up against the wall, by the end of the race.
RotoWire NASCAR DFS Trucks Tools
DraftKings Value Picks for the UNOH 200 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)
DraftKings Tier 1 Values
Ty Majeski - $11,400
Corey Heim - $11,200
Zane Smith - $10,900
Christian Eckes - $10,300
DraftKings Tier 2 Values
Nick Sanchez - $9,800
Ben Rhodes - $9,500
Matt Crafton - $9,200
Stewart Friesen - $8,900
DraftKings Tier 3 Values
Taylor Gray - $8,600
Matt DiBenedetto - $8,400
Parker Kligerman - $8,200
Rajah Caruth - $8,000
DraftKings Long-Shot Values
Chase Purdy - $7,300
Tyler Ankrum - $7,100
Tanner Gray - $6,900
Hailie Deegan - $5,500
NASCAR DFS Picks for the UNOH 200
Carson Hocevar - $10,600
Nick Sanchez - $9,800
Stewart Friesen - $8,900
Parker Kligerman - $8,200
Tanner Gray - $6,900
Hailie Deegan - $5,500
Carson Hocevar starts this round of playoffs fourth in the standings, but a victory would see him through to the championship finale. He enters this week's race on a streak of four consecutive finishes of sixth or better, too. His best Bristol finish was sixth in 2021 and finished 19th in last year's race. He will be working to be at his best this week to ensure he gets this next round of eliminations off on the best possible footing. Nick Sanchez is in similar, if not uncharted, territory. He remains alive in the championship fight and has three finishes of 11th or better in the last five races. This will be the rookie's first series race at Bristol not on dirt, but he does have a top-10 finish at Richmond, another short track. His confidence at Kansas netted him an opportunity to continue in the playoffs and lead 43 laps with another top-10 scored. Sanchez continues improving and appears to have a long runway ahead of him.
Parker Kligerman may not be in this championship battle, but he will be making his sixth series start of the season and has six Bristol top-10s from nine series tries. He finished third in this race last season despite starting 28th and will be using Thursday's race as preparation for his Xfinity Series championship charge. Tanner Gray could make a good option for fantasy players this week, too. He has a best Bristol finish of third from three series tries and finished 16th or better in three of the last five races heading into Thursday night. Gray has an average Bristol finish of 19.3, which includes a DNF in 2021. Hailie Deegan will make her third series start at Bristol this week. She finished 14th in this race last season and is chansing a top-20 finish in the series championship. The year hasn't been what she had hoped, but she remains capable of top-15 finishes, which are good value for her cost in most situations.