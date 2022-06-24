NASCAR DFS Xfinity: Tennessee Lottery 250

The NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams took a break last week after battling tumultuous conditions in a trip out west to Portland International Raceway. The monsoon-like conditions caught many out, but it was AJ Allmendinger who's never-give-up determination took him from last to first for his second win of the season. The road course ace overcame multiple off-track excursions to head into the off week with a victory in hand. The series resumes its march toward the playoffs this week with a visit to Nashville Superspeedway. Last year's race at the track was the first there for the series since 2011 and it was Kyle Busch who took the checkered flag. This year's event will be the 23rd for the series at the track, which has produced 14 different winners. Twelve races remain in the regular season and the battle for the five remaining playoff positions with continue to heat up with everything left to play for.

Tennessee Lottery 250

Location: Lebanon, Tenn.

Course: Nashville Superspeedway

Format: 1.33-mile D-shaped oval

Laps: 188

NASCAR Xfinity Tennessee Lottery 250 Race Preview

Key Stats at Nashville Superspeedway

Number of races: 22

Winners from pole: 3

Winners from top-5 starters: 13

Winners from top-10 starters: 18

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 2

Fastest race: 134.095 mph

Previous 10 Nashville Winners

2021 - Kyle Busch

2011 fall - Carl Edwards

2011 spring - Carl Edwards

2010 fall - Brad Keselowski

2010 spring - Kevin Harvick

2009 fall - Kyle Busch

2009 spring - Joey Logano

2008 fall - Brad Keselowski

2008 spring - Scott Wimmer

2007 fall - Carl Edwards

Busch dominated last season's Xfinity Series return to the Nashville Superspeedway oval. The track raced very much like the slightly longer 1.5-mile ovals on the calendar with eight of the top-15 starters going on to finish in the top 10. Teams will have practice on Friday before qualifying and racing Saturday. The goal for all will be to get their setups dialed in as quickly as possible to grab a top qualifying spot and the early track-position advantage that comes along with it. Nashville's concrete surface has historically favored drivers starting in the first five rows, and fantasy players will want to stack their lineups with drivers who show early speed from Friday's practice and convert that into top starting spots on Saturday. The track's surface will likely dictate consistent four-tire stops as teams work to maintain as much mechanical grip as possible through each fuel run. That consistent pit strategy will likely only be upset in the case of untimely caution periods. As is usual with those caution periods, restarts will become key opportunities to move forward.

RotoWire NASCAR DFS Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the Tennessee Lottery 250 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Noah Gragson - $11,700

Ty Gibbs - $11,300

Josh Berry - $11,000

Justin Allgaier - $10,800

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

AJ Allmendinger - $10,000

Trevor Bayne - $9,700

Brandon Jones - $9,400

Sam Mayer - $9,200

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Ryan Preece - $8,900

Austin Hill - $8,600

Daniel Hemric - $8,400

Landon Cassill - $8,200

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Sheldon Creed - $7,900

Myatt Snider - $7,400

Brandon Brown - $6,800

Jeb Burton - $6,600

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Tennessee Lottery 250

Lower-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

Ty Gibbs - $11,300

Sam Mayer - $9,200

Daniel Hemric - $8,400

Ryan Sieg - $7,700

Brandon Brown - $6,800

Jeb Burton - $6,600

With three wins already this season Ty Gibbs has become one of the most consistent favorites from week to week. This will be his first series race at Nashville, but he gets the hang of new settings more quickly than most. His No. 54 machine won last year's race, which gives them a nice notebook to work from this week. Sam Mayer has also proven to be quick study in new surroundings. He will also be making his first Nashville start in the series this week, but he has had one of the more impressive runs of top-five finishes this season with seven from the last nine races. Defending series champion Daniel Hemric should also be a good option this week. He qualified fourth for last season's race at the track, led one lap, and finished 13th. Ryan Sieg narrowly missed a top-15 at Nashville last season. He currently sits in the final playoff position, but will be working hard to pad his 58-point gap over Anthony Alfredo in 13th. Fantasy players should similarly consider Brandon Brown. He has been consistently delivering top-20 finishes with multiple top-15s. His 35th-place Nashville finish last season due to brake failure is not representative of what he should be capable of delivering this time. Jeb Burton's top-10 effort last year at Nashville makes him a high-potential consideration this week, too. He doesn't have last season's equipment, but with four top-15 finishes from the last five races he should still be capable of contributing a valuable points haul to fantasy rosters for a bargain price.

Higher-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

Justin Allgaier - $10,800

Ryan Preece - $8,900

Austin Hill - $8,600

Landon Cassill - $8,200

Anthony Alfredo - $7,600

Parker Retzlaff - $5,900

Justin Allgaier is one of the most experienced drivers at this track. He won at Darlington and is on a five-race run of finishes seventh or better. He also finished second to Busch last year in this race with 11 laps led. Ryan Preece could be a good selection this week with his Truck Series Nashville victory from last season. He'll race the truck again this week while also making his last scheduled Xfinity start of the season. That extra track time could be an advantage for him in this race. Austin Hill was in this race last year and finished ninth. He holds a playoff berth with his win from earlier this season and has three finishes of ninth or better in the last five races. Another experienced choice this week is Landon Cassill. He has three Nashville Xfinity starts with a best finish of ninth. He crashed out of last year's event but is firmly in the playoff positions without a victory. He has two top-10 and four top-15 finishes from the last five races, too. Another driver with playoff aspirations is Anthony Alfredo. He is looking to close the gap to Ryan Sieg this week and will be hoping to return to top-15 form this week after heading into the break in a slump of three straight finishes of 31 or worse. This week marks the return of Parker Retzlaff, who has turned some heads in his part-time schedule this season. He will be looking to grab his second top-10 of the year and has finished in the top 20 in three of his four 2022 starts so far.