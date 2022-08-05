NASCAR Xfinity DFS: New Holland 250

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

New Holland 250

Location: Brooklyn, Mich.

Course: Michigan International Speedway

Format: 2.0-mile D-shaped oval

Laps: 125

NASCAR Xfinity New Holland 250 Race Preview

AJ Allmendinger led all but 20 laps last week at Indianapolis to secure his third victory of the season. He now heads to Michigan International Speedway as the NASCAR Xfinity Series points leader and the defending Michigan winner. Last year he started on the front row and led 70 laps on his way to victory at the 2.0-mile D-shaped oval. He will aim to keep his current momentum running high through the remaining six races in the regular season, but will face stiff competition this week. The long oval has produced 21 different race winners from 29 series races with only three wins coming from pole position. Allmendinger has the chance to be the first driver to defend a win at the track since 2010. He is the only prior Michigan winner entered this weekend, and a victory would end an 11-race stretch of different victors at the track stretching back to 2010.

Key Stats at Michigan International Speedway

Number of races: 29

Winners from pole: 3

Winners from top-5 starters: 17

Winners from top-10 starters: 20

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 2

Fastest race: 169.571 mph

Previous 10 Michigan Winners

2020 - AJ Allmendinger

2019 - Tyler Reddick

2018 - Austin Dillon

2017 - Denny Hamlin

2016 - Daniel Suarez

2015 - Kyle Busch

2014 - Paul Menard

2013 - Regan Smith

2012 - Joey Logano

2011 - Carl Edwards

The 2.0-mile Michigan International Speedway is a quick, wide oval that encourages side-by-side racing. The track's wide corners offer plenty of choices for drivers to try different lines to find the fastest way through the corners and make passes. The long straights also demand maximum power from engines. This will be the first time the new generation of car has raced at the track, and fantasy players should expect the racing to be close throughout the field. Michigan's long lap also opens the door to differing pit strategies. Races in the past have come down to fuel mileage, and pit strategy remains an important factor in success at the track. Teams focused on the race win will likely flip the stages by pitting just before the conclusion of each stage to preserve track position, while those looking to bolster their point totals will likely try to rake in as many stage points as possible.

DraftKings Value Picks for the New Holland 250 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Ty Gibbs - $10,900

Noah Gragson - $10,700

Josh Berry - $10,300

AJ Allmendinger - $10,100

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Austin Hill - $9,800

John Hunter Nemechek - $9,600

Sam Mayer - $9,400

Brandon Jones - $9,200

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Riley Herbst - $8,800

Sheldon Creed - $8,600

Landon Cassill - $8,200

Ryan Sieg - $8,000

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Brandon Brown - $7,400

Myatt Snider - $7,100

Ryan Vargas - $6,500

Kyle Sieg - $6,100

NASCAR DFS Picks for the New Holland 250 at the Brickyard

Lower-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

Ty Gibbs - $10,900

John Hunter Nemechek - $9,600

Riley Herbst - $8,800

Jeb Burton - $7,500

Myatt Snider - $7,100

Kyle Sieg - $6,100

Ty Gibbs should be a valuable option for fantasy rosters this week. He has been getting extra track time each week as he substitutes for Kurt Busch in the Cup Series, but has also been finishing well on power-centric courses. Michigan is one of those. John Hunter Nemechek will make his seventh start of the Xfinity season this week. He has three top-fives from the first six and a best Michigan Xfinity finish of eighth from 2019. Results have also been going in the right direction for Riley Herbst. He is ninth in the standings with three top-10s in the last five races and he finished seventh at Michigan last season. Jeb Burton, on the other hand, will look at this weekend as a chance to reverse a slump. He only has one top-15 finish in the last five races, but has been a top-15 contender on tracks like Michigan. He was 14th at California and 15th at Atlanta earlier this season, and those results would suggest top-15 potential from him this week, too. Myatt Snider is another driver looking for some good finishes. He has similarly been getting his best results of the season at tracks like this weekend's, however. His 14th-place finish at Pocono should suggest top-15 potential from him as well. Another driver with top-20 potential this week is Kyle Sieg. This will be his first series visit to Michigan, and he was 18th at Fontana in February.

Higher-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

AJ Allmendinger - $10,100

Austin Hill - $9,800

Landon Cassill - $8,200

Kaz Grala - $7,800

Brandon Brown - $7,400

Ryan Vargas - $6,500

AJ Allmendinger should be entering the Michigan race weekend full of momentum. He won last week at Indianapolis and is the defending race winner this week. With four top-10 finishes in the last five races, he is a top selection this week. Things have also been going well for Austin Hill. He will be making his Cup Series debut this week, and he has not finished worse than 14th since Talladega. He is consistently scoring top-10 finishes, which is something fantasy players will want to take advantage of. Landon Cassill is keeping himself in playoff contention with three finishes of 11th or better in the last five races. His best series finish at Michigan was 14th in 2014, but he should be a top-15 contender this time with Kaulig Racing. This team's equipment should give him the opportunity to reset his best result at the track this week. Kaz Grala's only Michigan series start was an impressive drive to 12th from the 40th starting position. That was in 2018, and he led five laps in that race. This week's race will be his seventh start in the series this season. Similar to some of the selections in the lower-risk lineup option, Brandon Brown is scoring his best 2022 finishes at tracks similar to Michigan. He was 11th at Fontana and delivered top-20 finishes at Texas and Charlotte. He crashed out of last year's race but could be in line for his best series finish at the track this week if he can match his race from California. Lower in the price tiers but still worth considering is Ryan Vargas. He has just one prior Michigan start, but he drove to 21st in that race after starting 35th. With three finishes of 21st or better in the last five races, he should be capable of adding valuable finish differential points this week.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.