NASCAR Xfinity DFS: United Rentals 300

United Rentals 300
NASCAR returns for 2024 and as always we get the season off the ground at Daytona. This is always one of the most unpredictable races of the year. At superspeedways DFS is all about roster construction. You will need to build in a way that lets you take advantage of chaos. This means prioritizing place differential drivers that have upside to gain spots by the end of the race. There will likely not be any driver who accumulates enough laps led or fastest laps points to make much of a difference here. I will highlight my favorite plays prior to qualifying based on history in this type of racing, but ultimately a lot of it could change depending on where everyone starts the race. The last point I'll make is don't be afraid to leave salary on the table in this kind of racing.
Previous Daytona Winners w/ Starting Position
2023 fall - Justin Allgaier (12th)
2023 spring - Austin Hill (1st)
2022 fall - Jeremy Clements (9th)
2022 spring - Austin Hill (2nd)
2021 fall - Justin Haley (9th)
2021 spring - Austin Cindric (1st)
2020 fall - Justin Haley (9th)
2020 spring - Noah Gragson (12th)
2019 fall - Ross Chastain (4th)
2019 spring - Michael Annett (3rd)
DraftKings Value Picks for the United Rentals 300 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)
DraftKings Tier 1 Values (in order of price)
Austin Hill - $10,000
AJ Allmendinger - $9,800
Justin Allgaier - $9,600
Cole Custer - $9,300
DraftKings Tier 2 Values (in order of price)
Sheldon Creed - $8,600
Parker Kligerman - $8,500
Ryan Truex - $8,400
Riley Herbst - $8,200
DraftKings Tier 3 Values (in order of price)
Jeb Burton - $7,900
Jordan Anderson - $7,600
Ryan Sieg - 7,100
Parker Retzlaff - $7,000
DraftKings Tier 4 Values (in order of price)
Anthony Alfredo - $6,900
Daniel Dye - $6,800
Kyle Sieg - $6,500
Joey Gase - $5,300
NASCAR DFS Picks for the United Rentals 300
Austin Hill - $10,000
AJ Allmendinger - $9,800
Ryan Truex - $8,400
Jeb Burton - $7,900
Parker Retzlaff - $7,000
Anthony Alfredo - $6,900
Pricing is pretty soft this week and depending on where drivers qualify, Austin Hill and AJ Allmendinger will be pretty easy to get to at the top of the board. Hill has won this race the last two seasons and Allmendinger has been top five in his last four Xfinity appearances at Daytona. Ryan Truex and Jeb Burton are solid options in the mid range. Jeb has stayed out of trouble most of his times at Daytona and was top-20 in all superspeedway races last year, including a win. Truex is in the No. 19 for Joe Gibbs Racing. He had a top five in one of his two superspeedway starts in 2023. Retzlaff showed that he is able to get cars to the finish on superspeedways last season including a fourth and sixth place finish at Daytona. Anthony Alfredo has been a little hit or miss, but can pop for good finishes at these tracks including an eighth place finish in the fall at Daytona.