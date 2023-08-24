NASCAR Xfinity DFS: Wawa 250

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Wawa 250

NASCAR heads to Daytona this weekend for the second time in 2023. For those of you that aren't new to NASCAR DFS, you know that races on superspeedways are a different animal for us. As always, but especially this week, I recommend not making any lineups until we know the starting positions for these drivers. You will want to focus on place differential drivers this week as dominator points will likely be spread throughout the field with different cars taking the lead from another every few laps. This is a race where you just build the right way in terms of limiting exposure to the top ten or fifteen and let the chips fall where they may.

Previous Daytona Winners w/ Starting Position

2023 spring - Austin Hill (1st)

2022 fall - Jeremy Clements (9th)

2022 spring - Austin Hill (2nd)

2021 fall - Justin Haley (9th)

2021 spring - Austin Cindric (1st)

2020 fall - Justin Haley (9th)

2020 spring - Noah Gragson (12th)

2019 fall - Ross Chastain (4th)

2019 spring - Michael Annett (3rd)

2018 fall - Kyle Larson (7th)

DraftKings Value Picks for the Wawa 250 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values (in order of price)

Austin Hill - $10,500

Justin Haley - $10,300

Justin Allgaier - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values (in order of price)

Josh Berry - $9,900

Sam Mayer - $9,800

Parker Kligerman - $9,300

Trevor Bayne - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values (in order of price)

Sheldon Creed - $8,900

Daniel Hemric - $8,700

Chandler Smith - $8,500

Sammy Smith - $8,100

DraftKings Tier 4 Values (in order of price)

Jeb Burton - $7,900

Riley Herbst - $7,700

Parker Retzlaff - $7,500

Jeremy Clements - $6,900

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Wawa 250

Austin Hill - $10,500

Parker Kligerman - $9,300

Jeb Burton - $7,900

Riley Herbst - $7,700

Parker Retzlaff - $7,500

Jeremy Clements - $6,900

Remember, don't build until we see starting positions but the plays above are drivers that I am looking to target as long as they are not starting too far forward. Hill was the winner here in the spring both this year and last. He has shown to be very good at superspeedways and is one of the few plays I will still consider if he starts inside the top ten. Parker Kligerman is a veteran who I am fine with taking a shot on to be around at the end of this race and Jeb Burton has some strong history at Daytona showing he understands what it takes as well. Riley Herbst has been top fifteen in the last four races at Daytona including three top-10's. Parker Retzlaff is another solid value option who I hope starts 20th-or-further back. He finished fourth here in the spring. Lastly, Jeremy Clements was a winner here at this time last year and while he doesn't have great history otherwise, I have seen improvement from him over the last few years on superspeedways.

