DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS

Saturday's slate includes four games and features Aston Villa as the biggest favorite, with an implied-goal total above two for their matchup at home against Norwich. It also features James Ward-Prowse with Southampton as the second biggest favorite against Crystal Palace at home. In my opinion, he's the only player on the slate, regardless of position, who is worth prioritizing. The Aston Villa forwards will be popular targets in GPPs. Ollie Watkins ($7,700) has the best goalscoring odds followed by Philippe Coutinho ($9,000). I prefer Watkins based on his cheaper salary and higher likelihood of scoring. Leon Bailey ($5,900) was popular last week at $3,900 and would be relatively popular again, based on the matchup, if he starts. It's worth noting that John McGinn took all of the left-footed set pieces last week but Bailey has plenty of goal/assist upside with Villa in such a good spot.

Dwight McNeil, BUR at WAT ($7,900): Assuming Pascal Gross ($7,000) doesn't start, McNeil or Maxwel Cornet ($8,400) would be the only forward on the slate with set-piece responsibility. As of Friday morning, it appears that Cornet isn't ready to start. If you follow this article regularly or listen to the podcast, I'm not one who normally recommends McNeil as he continues to show a lack of upside. Two things make him more acceptable on this slate. First is the lack of appealing options at forward, and second is the matchup against Watford. McNeil's floor seems relatively safe with Burnley in a soft matchup and he should have a few decent chances to pick up an assist (or goal), as well. He's far from a must, however, and you might be better off rostering Ismaila Sarr ($6,400) on the opposite side of that matchup. His range of outcomes is wider, but he's $1,500 cheaper and Watford are playing at home. Eberechi Eze ($5,500) took set pieces over Conor Gallagher last weekend and if he starts again, I'd prefer him over McNeil in cash games for $2,400 cheaper.

Joshua King, WAT vs. BUR ($3,700): Regardless of what you think of King and/or Watford, $3,700 is too cheap for a player who takes penalty kicks and plays against Burnley at home. There isn't much opportunity cost at the position and rostering him would make it easy to afford Ward-Prowse and whoever else you want. If you'd rather avoid Watford, there should be a cheap option on Southampton worth considering. They're the second biggest favorite and have a 1.4-implied goal total. Armando Broja ($5,100), Nathan Tella ($4,600) or Adam Armstrong ($4,000) could start alongside Che Adams ($7,300).

MIDFIELDERS

James Ward-Prowse, SOU vs. CRY ($10,400): There isn't much left to say about Ward-Prose at this point. He's just too good, especially from a DFS perspective. He has a five-figure salary for the first time in a while, but I'd have no problem paying $13,000 for him on this slate. It isn't difficult to afford him and he's far and away the top overall option. His brace last weekend takes him to nine goals for the season. He has the rare combination of high floor and big upside as he continues to take a monopoly of sets and penalty kicks. Midfield is the strongest position and rostering three of them seems optimal for cash games. Michael Olise ($7,800) has a set-piece floor and open-play upside. John McGinn ($6,700) takes at least half of Villa's sets and always plays 90 minutes. Josh Brownhill ($5,300) has taken over Ashley Westwood's role on corners and Burnley have a favorable matchup against Watford. There are options in the Wolves-Brighton match, as well, though that game has the lowest total and is the least appealing target of the four. Alexis Mac Allister ($5,700), Joao Moutinho ($5,500) and Francisco Trincao ($4,900) would take the set pieces based on expected lineups. Again, I'll be avoiding this game for the most part, but I don't mind taking a chance on Trincao in GPPs.

Imran Louza, WAT vs. BUR ($3,900): Louza is the cheapest player on the slate who has a role on set pieces. He's been taking most of Watford's corners and free kicks lately and they have a nice matchup at home against Burnley. Prior to last weekend's match against Manchester City, he'd taken six shots over his last two games. The 22-year-old will continue to improve and it's only a matter of time before he records his first goal or assist in the Premier League.

DEFENDERS

Ashley Young, AVL vs. NOR ($5,400): There isn't a defender on the slate who I'm excited about rostering. None of them take set pieces and few offer much in the way of attacking upside. The Aston Villa full-backs are probably the best options based on the matchup against Norwich. With an implied goal total above two, Villa should create plenty of chances, meaning Young and Matty Cash ($5,800) are likely to accumulate crosses and shots assisted. Young put up 13 floor points last week filling in for the injured Lucas Digne. Elsewhere in this range, Tariq Lamptey ($5,700) would be appealing if he starts on the right wing. If not, Jonny ($5,900) and Nelson Semedo ($5,200) normally have decent upside playing on the wings, though the matchup against Brighton doesn't look great on paper.

Romain Perraud, SOU vs. CRY ($4,600): I've highlighted Perraud simply because he's one of the cheaper full-backs and he plays for the second biggest favorite. While these are the types of slates that I'm more likely to roster center-backs, salaries are soft enough that it might be a mistake. Nevertheless, there isn't much opportunity cost at the position and that makes punting one of them more viable in GPPs. Conor Coady ($2,700) has 33-percent clean sheet odds and he's chipped in with three goals this season.

GOALKEEPERS

Emiliano Martinez, AVL vs. NOR ($5,800): Aston Villa have win and clean sheet odds that are considerably higher than any other team's. Normally, I don't like spending all the way up for a keeper who doesn't play for one of the top teams, but you can pretty much afford whoever you want and a home matchup against Norwich is a good spot to target.

Jose Sa, WOL vs. BHA ($4,600): Despite being the sixth-most expensive option, Sa actually has the second-best clean sheet odds. The Wolves-Brighton match has the lowest-implied total and Brighton have struggled scoring goals most of the season. Robert Sanchez ($4,700) has the next-best odds if you prefer the away side of that matchup.

