The business end of the season brings together Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen for a Gameweek 37 betting discussion of the Premier League, as well as Saturday's FA Cup final. They look at surprisingly the biggest matchup of the weekend with Burnley versus Tottenham before diving into some bets they like. Will Chelsea and Liverpool end in yet another draw after 90 minutes? They discuss.