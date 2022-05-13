DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday EPL Picks

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

MATCHES (ET)

FORWARDS

Sunday's five-game slate looks very similar this past Wednesday's four gamer. If you remember, Kevin De Bruyne and James Maddison were the top options and there was cheap value on Watford to help make it affordable. De Bruyne and Maddison are again the top options and the Watford value is still relatively cheap. It's possible that Maddison doesn't start and if that's the case, it will be easier to spend up at forward. Riyad Mahrez ($10,900) is the most expensive by a wide margin. Manchester City's 2.2 implied goal total is the highest on the slate, but their away match against West Ham won't be a cake walk. With five games to choose from, I don't feel the need to jam as much City as possible here, though Phil Foden ($8,200) would be my preferred option as he's $2,700 cheaper. Pascal Gross ($8,300) put up 15 floor points against Man United last time out and even scored his first goal of the season. Brighton are in a decent spot against struggling Leeds but it's always tough to trust Gross. Pedro Neto ($8,000) is looking healthy again and splitting set pieces for Wolves, who draw a great matchup at home to Norwich. He won't play 90 minutes, but he has plenty of goal/assist upside regardless. Raphinha ($7,300) seems a bit underpriced for a player of his ability who also takes sets and penalty kicks. Leeds have been poor recently, but they have everything to play for and a home matchup against Brighton isn't a bad spot. Eberechi Eze ($7,100) continues to share set pieces and he's scored double-digit floor points in back-to-back games for Crystal Palace. Their matchup with Aston Villa has the lowest-implied total, but it won't be a popular target, which makes some of the forwards good options in GPPs. Both Philippe Coutinho ($7,000) and Danny Ings ($6,700) are cheaper than we've seen in recent weeks.

Raul Jimenez, WOL vs. NOR ($6,300): On Wednesday, Jamie Vardy ($8,800) was the popular option when he was priced at $7,300 with Leicester at home to Norwich. On Sunday, Wolves are at home to Norwich and now Jimenez is the one who's underpriced. He has the best goalscoring odds on the slate with Wolves in a favorable spot. Chiquinho ($5,600) looked quite promising in his first Premier League start Wednesday when he scored 13.5 floor points against Man City. His pace and power present problems for opposing defenders. He might be a better cash game option than Jimenez based on the higher floor but rostering both of them makes sense, as well.

Samuel Kalu, WAT vs. LEI ($4,900): Kalu split set pieces with Ken Sema ($4,300) on Wednesday and both of them are still relatively cheap and either is a fine option. I'd prefer Kalu in tournaments as he has more goal/assist upside and Watford should create a few chances at home against Leicester. Joe Gelhardt ($4,100) would be a decent GPP option, too, as he's very cheap and Leeds need a win at home against Brighton.

MIDFIELDERS

Kevin De Bruyne, MCI at WHU ($10,400): De Bruyne is coming off yet another incredible performance Wednesday when he scored four goals and 52 fantasy points. He's now topped 20 DK points in six consecutive games. He's clearly the best player in the league from a DFS perspective and can't be faded in cash games and of course, also makes for a great tournament option.

James Maddison, LEI at WAT ($9,700): Maddison has scored 12-plus floor points in each of his last six starts. He's $1,000 cheaper than he was Wednesday and Leicester have another good matchup against relegated Watford. I plan on rostering both him and De Bruyne, but there's a chance that Maddison doesn't start. In that case, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall ($6,200) would likely take corner kicks, assuming Marc Albrighton ($6,800) isn't in the lineup. With Wolves in a good spot, Joao Moutinho ($4,500) seems like decent value for cash games, but he normally lacks the upside for tournaments. GPP options to consider include Jack Grealish ($7,100), who will be less popular than usual, and Emiliano Buendia ($6,400), who will mostly be an afterthought. Both players have the upside to provide leverage.

DEFENDERS

Lucas Digne, AVL vs. CRY ($6,000): Digne has the safest floor of any defender as he continues to share set-piece duty for Aston Villa, who have a favorable matchup at home against Crystal Palace. Joao Cancelo ($6,500) offers more upside for tournaments and will probably be less popular. If Maddison doesn't start, you'd be able to afford rostering both.

Junior Firpo, LEE vs. BHA ($3,500): Firpo is the cheapest full-back on the slate and that's his main selling point. Max Aarons ($3,700) and Jeremy Ngakia ($3,800) are also relatively cheap. None of them are great options or particularly good value, but there isn't much above them in the mid-range either. Paying all the way down for a cheap center-back can't be much worse and would even be preferable if that's what it takes to afford the priority players at midfield.

GOALKEEPERS

Jose Sa, WOL vs. NOR ($5,700): Sa's 45-percent clean sheet odds are actually better than Ederson's ($5,800) and Wolves are at home while Man City are in a tougher spot away. Emiliano Martinez ($5,100) has a decent matchup at home against Crystal Palace and that game has the lowest total with Villa at about 33 percent to keep a clean sheet.

Lukasz Fabianski, WHU vs. MCI ($3,700): Spending all the way down for Fabianski or Angus Gunn ($3,800) makes sense, too. I'll have exposure to Fabianski in lineups where I fade Man City or only roster De Bruyne. If you're fading Wolves, consider rostering Gunn. Also keep in mind that these cheap keepers can concede a goal or two and still make value with 5-plus saves.

