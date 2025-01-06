Soccer Betting
Arsenal vs. Newcastle EFL Carabao Cup Semifinal: Underdog & PrizePicks Stats & Projections

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on January 6, 2025

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Arsenal are slight home favorites for Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Newcastle.

Considering these teams just played over the weekend and had a hectic holiday slate, rotation is always possible. Newcastle signed a new goalkeeper and he trained for the first time with the club Monday.

Eddie Howe has been fairly predictable in terms of his recent starting XIs, mainly because they've won six straight matches in all competitions. Still, players like Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes could all enter the XI.

The same goes for Arsenal where Gabriel Jesus could be given a break after a busy run of starts. Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli are expected to return to the XI after coming off the bench in league play, and the same can be said for Myles Lewis-Skelly after Riccardo Calafiori started at Brighton.

These are the same projections used in my weekly FPL and Fantrax rankings.

TeamOppPlayerMINGASSOGPCCCRACROFSFCDRAWDISTKLTKLWINTBLKCLRBRYCRCSV
ARSNEWDavid Raya90000021.730.01000.190.040.010.3900.020.010.0300.868.950.1101.97
ARSNEWWilliam Saliba900.080.010.410.1461.790.220.10.020.570.960.252.080.21.891.171.060.564.115.20.150.01 
ARSNEWMyles Lewis-Skelly900.020.070.330.0949.180.951.610.351.831.261.150.810.382.571.760.660.291.894.260.280 
ARSNEWGabriel900.140.050.850.2555.670.330.270.020.60.90.192.50.151.120.691.040.974.343.870.180 
ARSNEWJurrien Timber900.050.140.670.1838.70.951.920.320.861.310.892.670.662.111.31.240.312.244.720.280 
ARSNEWGabriel Jesus900.40.193.111.3520.641.311.160.151.272.041.151.861.681.380.890.540.10.923.970.420 
ARSNEWDeclan Rice900.070.211.250.3349.191.383.150.10.771.220.611.30.752.121.181.220.391.66.60.250.02 
ARSNEWKai Havertz900.320.131.870.7336.051.130.720.11.091.990.642.430.951.660.980.920.261.654.760.240 
ARSNEWGabriel Martinelli900.330.222.140.922.81.853.310.641.081.051.60.881.421.310.870.450.030.734.490.180 
ARSNEWMartin Odegaard900.170.242.070.7240.542.262.480.281.20.861.240.571.671.360.720.480.040.354.50.140 
ARSNEWLeandro Trossard900.310.272.50.8325.561.563.050.531.280.961.350.591.451.40.90.710.030.774.620.070.02 
                          
NEWARSMartin Dubravka90000019.410.01000.190.010.010.5400.010.010.0100.757.470.0303.29
NEWARSFabian Schar900.070.010.730.1447.970.160.190.020.550.980.352.260.141.310.81.311.015.244.980.250.03 
NEWARSLewis Hall900.010.070.440.0839.671.073.610.340.960.760.531.640.722.351.491.080.753.145.190.190 
NEWARSJacob Murphy900.210.251.880.5523.211.493.280.470.950.781.160.541.731.410.940.520.030.883.90.150 
NEWARSDan Burn900.020.010.510.13450.150.130.020.480.90.143.580.131.420.840.980.956.13.790.260 
NEWARSJoelinton900.130.051.350.433.190.871.120.131.22.040.81.941.442.441.331.010.341.965.960.320 
NEWARSAlexander Isak900.460.132.621.0914.891.290.70.111.261.431.741.660.660.320.150.110.792.340.10 
NEWARSValentino Livramento900.010.030.270.0633.20.652.260.361.180.70.821.31.072.11.281.110.54.056.10.090 
NEWARSAnthony Gordon900.220.132.070.7622.121.813.50.62.321.111.770.651.531.380.80.440.120.54.060.10 
NEWARSBruno Guimaraes900.060.121.050.27381.041.060.152.61.711.110.851.812.511.481.050.41.185.70.190 
NEWARSSandro Tonali900.040.061.120.3137.910.651.540.151.811.480.720.820.962.141.311.340.631.396.050.280 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
