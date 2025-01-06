Arsenal vs. Newcastle EFL Carabao Cup Semifinal: Underdog & PrizePicks Stats & Projections

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Arsenal are slight home favorites for Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Newcastle.

Considering these teams just played over the weekend and had a hectic holiday slate, rotation is always possible. Newcastle signed a new goalkeeper and he trained for the first time with the club Monday.

Eddie Howe has been fairly predictable in terms of his recent starting XIs, mainly because they've won six straight matches in all competitions. Still, players like Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes could all enter the XI.

The same goes for Arsenal where Gabriel Jesus could be given a break after a busy run of starts. Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli are expected to return to the XI after coming off the bench in league play, and the same can be said for Myles Lewis-Skelly after Riccardo Calafiori started at Brighton.

