Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Jan. 26, 27, 28

German Bundesliga Best Bets for FSV Mainz at Eintracht Frankfurt

Frankfurt to beat Mainz +100

I was a bit surprised by the odds in this matchup as Frankfurt sit fifth in the table and are at home against relegation-threatened Mainz. While leading scorer Omar Marmoush remains at AFCON, Frankfurt have had no issues scoring with three in their past two matches since the return from the winter break.

On the flip side, Mainz have played better of late, holding both Wolfsburg and Dortmund to draws, but their minus-15 goal differential is the third worst in the league bettering only Koln and Darmstadt, who sit just below them at the bottom of the table. In general, Frankfurt are the better side and I would've expected them to be larger favorites at home where they've won three, drawn three and only lost once this season against fellow top side Stuttgart. It feels like good value to get them anywhere close to even odds in this matchup.

German Bundesliga Best Bets for FC Koln at VfL Wolfsburg

Under 2.5 goals between Wolfsburg and Koln +104

Wolfsburg come into this match as a -130 favorite at home and while I'd expect them to win against bottom-of-the-table Koln, their recent form hasn't been great with just one win in their last five contests. Instead of picking an outright winner, I'll go with under on the goal total of 2.5.

Koln are the lowest scoring team in the Bundesliga with just 11 goals in 18 matches while Wolfsburg sit fifth from bottom, averaging just over a goal per game at 22.

Defensively, Wolfsburg are solid with 29 allowed in 18 games and therefore I think it'll be difficult for Koln to find the back of the net. I also don't expect Wolfsburg to strike for three by themselves. Bets like 'No' on both teams to score at +110 or parlaying Wolfsburg moneyline with either under 2.5 goals or a shutout are worth exploring, as well.

German Bundesliga Best Bets for Bayern Munich at Augsburg, Monchengladbach at Bayern Leverkusen, Bochum at Borussia Dortmund

Parlay: Bayern Munich, Dortmund and Leverkusen all to win +102

This is a good weekend to look at three of the bigger teams in the league to win with Bayern being -360 favorites on the road, Leverkusen -420 at home and Dortmund -310 at home. Leverkusen have yet to lose this season and face 12th-place Monchengladbach, while Dortmund sit fifth coming off two straight wins and face 14th-place Bochum.

Shockingly, Bayern feel like the most concerning team of the three after losing last week against Werder Bremen, but they righted the ship with a mi week win against Union Berlin and need to pick up more points to stay in the title race with Leverkusen.

Leverkusen are unbeaten at home and Dortmund's only home losses have come against Leipzig and Bayern Munich. While Bayern's two losses have both come on the road, they drew at Leipzig and have a 4-0 win in Dortmund. The only major expected absence is Victor Boniface for Leverkusen, but their goals come from all over the pitch making it not a massive concern. I'm backing all three favorites to come through at right around even odds in a moneyline parlay.

