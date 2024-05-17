Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Saturday, May 18

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

German Bundesliga Best Bets for Koln at Heidenheim

Heidenheim to beat Koln +135

Koln have an outside shot at avoiding relegation but would need a few things to go right to stay up. That said, I think Heidenheim will ruin Koln's final day and send them into the 2. Bundesliga by winning this match. Heidenheim have had an impressive first season in the Bundesliga sticking in the top half for the majority of the season and a win would guarantee a finish there. Koln won last week against Union Berlin, but Heidenheim haven't lost at home since March, a stretch that includes a 3-2 win over Bayern Munich.

Bundesliga Best Bets for Bayern Munich at Hoffenheim

SGP: Harry Kane to score + Over 3.5 Goals = +120

SGP: Harry Kane to score + Over 3.5 Goals = +120

It's been a rough season for Bayern Munich where anything less than the title is a failure. This finale at Hoffenheim should be a goal-filled affair, as Bayern have nothing to play for but pride. They've scored less than one goal just once since the start of April, while Hoffenheim have scored nine goals in their last three fixtures. It could be a sloppy matchup, though a win would guarantee Hoffenheim European football, making the result hard to call. If Kane starts it's a fairly easy guess he'll be amongst the goals since he'll win his first Golden Boot in Germany, on 36 goals from 32 league matches.

German Bundesliga Best Bets for Augsburg at Bayer Leverkusen, Darmstadt at Dortmund, Gladbach at Stuttgart

Parlay: Leverkusen, Dortmund and Stuttgart all to win -135

Parlay: Leverkusen, Dortmund and Stuttgart all to win -135

None of these three sides have anything to play for. Leverkusen already won the Bundesliga title, Dortmund are locked into fifth and Stuttgart need to win with a Bayern loss to leap into second place. They're still the three biggest favorites on the slate, all at home, and have enough roster depth even if they rotate on the final day to beat their opponents.

Dortmund have one home loss in 2024 (to Stuttgart), while Stuttgart are unbeaten at home in the New Year and Leverkusen are yet to lose thi season in any competition. I would expect all three to give their home fans their best effort after tremendous seasons.

