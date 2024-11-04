Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Nov. 5

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

The UEFA Champions League's opening phase will reach its midpoint this week with the fourth matchweek. As has been the trend, there will be nine matches held Tuesday and nine more Wednesday. This is a stage where winning becomes even more critical with the amount of matches waning as it gets closer to the Round of 16.

There's a fair share of marquee matchups for Tuesday's slate, including numerous teams looking for key wins.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for AC Milan at Real Madrid

Under 2.5 goals between Real Madrid and AC Milan +162

UEFA Champions League over/under odds can be found at the DraftKings Sportsbook. If you need to sign up, click through our DraftKings promo code page for a deposit bonus.

When it comes to a mixture of pedigree, historical success and current results, there's no doubt Real Madrid and AC Milan have been two of the most disappointing teams through three Champions League matches. Real Madrid sit in 12th place after three rounds with two wins and a loss, while Milan have already dropped two of their three contests, winning in the last matchday against Club Brugge.

Both teams need to win, but at the same time, neither side can afford another defeat, particularly Milan since they'll be on the road, which might lead to them playing with a more cautious approach. Even though Los Merengues are favorites and might secure the win, don't expect a high-scoring affair. Go with the under as both teams struggle to find good, consistent opportunities.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Bayer Leverkusen at Liverpool

Cody Gakpo to score anytime for Liverpool +200

UEFA Champions League goalscoring bets are available at BetMGM. If you haven't signed up, you can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet.

Gakpo has been one of the most benefited players from the arrival of Arne Slot to Liverpool, and the Dutchman ranks second in total minutes played among Liverpool forwards in the Champions League, only trailing Mohamed Salah. Gakpo has yet to score in the tournament, but it shouldn't be surprising if he gets another start against Leverkusen.

If he's in the XI, don't rule out Gakpo finding the back of the net. He tends to be at his best in the biggest matches, and with most of the Leverkusen defense trying to slow down Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah, Gakpo should have plenty of opportunities to make an impact in the final third. The 25-year-old has been on a tear with three goals across his last two matches in all competitions, including a strike in the 2-1 win over Brighton in the Premier League this past Saturday.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Sturm Graz at Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund -2.5 spread against Sturm Graz +110

Dortmund are coming off a disappointing 5-2 defeat against Real Madrid in their most recent UEFA Champions League match, but they couldn't have asked for a better opportunity for a bounce-back performance. At home against Sturm Graz and coming off a big 2-1 league win over RB Leipzig, all signs point to a big win. However, that last victory snapped a three-game losing streak in all competitions, so manager Nuri Sahin still needs a few more wins to build the team's confidence for future matches.

Sturm Graz have looked outmatched in the Champions League, failing to win a point after three matches and finding the back of the net just once. Only four of the other 35 teams in the competition have posted worst scoring records. Thus, Dortmund should have a field day with a defense that's allowed 1.67 goals and 4.67 shots on target across their first three games. Don't be surprised if Dortmund secure the victory by a margin of multiple goals, as that would be an accurate reflection of the difference in quality between clubs.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Juventus at Lille

Both teams to score between Lille and Juventus

Lille have been one of the most surprising teams in the Champions League this season and enter this home matchup against Juventus on the heels of wins against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, and on an eight-game undefeated streak in all competitions (W5, D3). Don't expect the Ligue 1 club to be afraid against Juventus, another high-profile club in the European stage.

Both teams have scored in four of Lille's last eight matches, and that was also the case in their 3-1 win over Atletico the last time out in UCL. As for Juventus, two of their last three matches in all competitions have also ended with both teams scoring. Given the Bianconeri's recent defensive issues -- they've conceded at least one goal in five of their last seven matches in all competitions, as well as in two of their three UCL contests, this one could easily see both teams finding the back of the net.

