Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for UCL Matchday 3

Heading into Matchday 3 of the Champions League, it's make-or-break time for a number of clubs including Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and Benfica, all of whom sit at the bottom of their respective groups. Meanwhile, powerhouses Manchester City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich will be looking to cement themselves as favorites to advance.

UCL Best Bets for Tuesday, Oct. 24

Bayern Munich Goalscorer: Leroy Sane +170

Bayern Munich aren't the biggest favorite on the board Tuesday, as that distinction belongs to Inter Milan against Salzburg at -380, but they still have an implied goal total over two and there should be plenty of action from the German side. Unsurprisingly, Harry Kane sits atop the goalscorer props at -165, which is just a little too much juice to give up despite his 10 goals in 10 UCL and EPL matches this season.

Instead, consider Sane, who sits second on Bayern with seven goals over that same 10-match stretch, including four in his last six. He's a significantly more profitable +170 which is actually behind teammates Mathys Tel (+105) and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (+115). For the Turkish club, Mauro Icardi leads the way with 14 goals this season but is a heavy doubt due to an ankle problem. Next closest is Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu at five goals with a heavy return of +320, enough to warrant at least some consideration.

Napoli to win over Union Berlin -105

Considering Union Berlin haven't won or drawn since Aug. 26 versus Darmstadt, a stretch of eight matches that includes the previous two Champions League contests versus Braga and Real Madrid, it's a little surprising to see Napoli coming in at just -105 to win, even if they are away from home.

Still, Napoli haven't exactly been crushing it either with a 3-0-2 record in their last five contests, which includes victories over Udinese and Verona, who are both mired in the relegation battle in Serie A. Additionally, leading goalscorer Victor Osimhen (thigh) won't be an option along with midfielder Frank Anguissa (thigh).

It may be a difficult road matchup for Napoli, but Union Berlin have been struggling so much that it's hard not to jump at the -105 value from the Italian side. If you want a bigger return, you could consider Napoli -1.5 goals (+250), but the absence of Osimhen has me sticking to the moneyline play.

UCL Best Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 25

Borussia Dortmund to beat Newcastle United +400

There are several long shots you could consider sprinkling just to chase the big payout. Shakhtar Donetsk (+1100), Red Star Belgrade (+900) or Young Boys (+1300) against Barcelona, RB Leipzig and Manchester City, respectively, but there is one that might actually make some sense to consider and that's Borussia Dortmund (+400) versus Newcastle.

All the reasons not to go "chasing waterfalls" here are in play, mainly that it's a road matchup for Dortmund and Newcastle haven't lost in eight straight, including wins over Man City and PSG. Still, the German club's only defeat this season, across all competitions, was their first Champions League match versus Paris Saint-Germain. Perhaps the safer option would be to look instead at the draw, which is +320, or consider Draw No Bet with Dortmund at +280, but the Dortmund attack has so many options that the upset is definitely in play.

Feyenoord against Lazio Over 9.5 Corners -140

Through the first two matches, Feyenoord has 19 corners (second highest in the competition) against Celtic and Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile, Lazio were able to generate 14 corners in their meetings with those same two clubs while averaging five corners per match in Serie A this season.

It's admittedly not a great return, but the total is low enough that it feels right to make a safer play. Another option would be to consider parlaying it with another one of the above bets. For example, pairing it with Napoli -105 to get +234 odds.

