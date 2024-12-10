Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 11

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Wednesday will mark the end of Matchday 6 in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League. It's make-or-break time for several top teams in the continent and it's becoming clear who is in the race for a berth in the Round of 16.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Bologna at Benfica

Under 2.5 total goals between Benfica and Bologna +110

Bologna have been one of the biggest disappointments in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League campaign, as they've been one of four teams who have yet to win a match. Their attacking record has been particularly woeful, having scored just once in five matches. Meanwhile, Benfica have been pretty much hit or miss, but they have three wins out of five matches, including a huge 4-0 victory over Atletico Madrid and a comeback 3-2 victory over AS Monaco.

It's worth noting that four of Bologna's five matches have ended with under 2.5 total goals. That outcome has happened in just one of five Benfica matches. Given that Bologna have allowed 1.4 goals per game, don't be surprised if this game ends up being a low-scoring affair once again.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Slovan Bratislava at Atletico Madrid

Both teams to score 'Yes' +142

Slovan Bratislava have the worst defensive record in the UEFA Champions League through the first five rounds after conceding 18 goals, and that figure will continue to increase with each passing game since they clearly don't have enough quality to compete at this level. And so, don't be surprised if Slovan Bratislava concede a couple of goals at a minimum, considering they visit one of the heavyweights in La Liga. However, it wouldn't be surprising if Slovan also score at least once in this matchup.

Despite losing to AC Milan and Dinamo Zagreb in the last two rounds, they managed to find the back of the net in each. In fact, three of Slovan's five UCL matches have ended with over 2.5 total goals and both teams scoring. Going further, eight of their last nine in all competitions have also witnessed both teams scoring.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for BSC Young Boys at VfB Stuttgart

Stuttgart -1 against Young Boys -120

Stuttgart have not been playing well in recent weeks, but they should head into his home clash against BSC Young Boys trending in the right direction. This comes after a comeback 3-2 victory over Union Berlin the last time out, pushing their undefeated streak to three games (W2, D1) following their 5-1 defeat at Red Star Belgrade in Round 5 of the UCL.

The Bundesliga side are massive favorites ahead of this clash against Young Boys, as the Swiss side has been the worst team by a sizable margin in this competition. Fresh off a 6-1 loss to Atalanta in the previous round, Young Boys have already allowed 17 goals in the tournament, the second-worst mark. Given the amount of talent in Stuttgart's attack and Young Boys' defensive struggles, the German outfit should easily win this match by more than one goal.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Manchester City at Juventus

Manchester City to win +107

Arguably the biggest matchup in Wednesday's slate, Juventus and Manchester City forces two European heavyweights to go head-to-head as both are in dire need of picking up points. Juventus are coming off a 2-2 draw against Bologna in the latest round of the Serie A, while Manchester City replicated that result against Crystal Palace. Pep Guardiola's men have been slumping badly, though, and they've won just two of their last 10 matches across all competitions (W2, D2, L6) and are coming off a 3-3 draw against Feyenoord the last time out in the UCL despite holding a three-goal lead until the 75th minute.

Don't expect them to waste another lead here. Juventus will make things hard for the Cityzens, but the Premier League giants should have enough in them to escape with the victory in this trip to Italy.

