Champions League Final Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund

Champions League Final Best Bets

Borussia Dortmund to win and under 1.5 goals +1500

There are a few ways to bet this match from the moneyline in regular time, where Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are -160 and +450, respectively. To win the cup, the Spanish side are at -330 compared to +250 for the Germans. To get more value out of Real Madrid, you'll have to look at the spread where you can take them -1.5 at +165.

Over 2.5 goals returns -140, while under 2.5 is at +115. The last four Champions League finals have finished with a scoreline of 1-0, so this could be a good place to target the under given the plus odds on under 2.5. If you really want to cash in, you could consider under 1.5 goals at +350.

For me, I think the choice is between two parlays, either Dortmund to win and under 1.5 goals (+1500) or Real Madrid to win and over 1.5 (-110). Real Madrid dominated their group, winning all six of their matches, while Dortmund fought through a much tougher Group F with a 3-2-1 record that still saw them finish in first. Along the way, the German club scored just seven goals while conceding four.

In the knockout round, Dortmund once again had to get past PSG, winning both legs of the semifinals 1-0 to advance. While Real Madrid are clearly the favorite, I'm taking the long-shot play with Dortmund and under at +1500, in part due to the historical track of 1-0 finishes in each of the last four Champions League finals, a scoreline that would seem to favor the underdog.

Champions League Final Player Props

Niclas Fullkrug to Have 1 or More Shots on Target (-125)

Since I went with the long shot in the game, I'll play it a little safer in the player props.

There was one play that instantly stood out to me and that was Fullkrug to have one or more shots on target (-125). He's only failed to register a shot on goal in one of his last 11 appearances and is the leading scorer for Dortmund this season. Even for those expecting Real Madrid to dominate the pace of play, the German club will get some chances and Fullkrug figures to be at the focal point of those. If you want to double down, you could also look at his goalscoring odds at +350 or take the player to score and team to win parlay which is another top play at +900.

On the other side, most of the player props will be focused on Vinicius Junior, and rightfully so since he's scored five times in the Champions League. He's the favorite on the board at +130 but was outscored on the season by Jude Bellingham, which is why I'll take the slightly improved return at +140. If backing Real Madrid, you could justify also looking at Joselu (+160) or Rodrygo (+170), though the former has to start for that bet to go through.

Betting Picks for Champions League Final

