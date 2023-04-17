Soccer DFS
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Leeds United vs. Liverpool

Adam Zdroik 
April 17, 2023

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik looks at the DraftKings Showdown of the Week for Monday's match between Leeds United and Liverpool. Can Liverpool finally perform away from home and what does it mean for DFS? Can either side get a clean sheet? Is Trent Alexander-Arnold still a must? Adam looks at general cash ideas and discusses some tournament-worthy plans.

3:00 pm: Leeds United vs. Liverpool

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
