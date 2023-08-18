DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik jumps into Friday's Showdown at DraftKings between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United. Forest were notably better at home last season and Adam may think that's enough to focus on their players against the newly-promoted Blades. Is there a reason to captain anyone outside of Morgan Gibbs-White? He ponders.

2:45 pm: Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Showdown of the Week Fantasy Soccer: Friday EPL Cheat Sheet

