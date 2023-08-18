Soccer DFS
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
August 18, 2023

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik jumps into Friday's Showdown at DraftKings between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United. Forest were notably better at home last season and Adam may think that's enough to focus on their players against the newly-promoted Blades. Is there a reason to captain anyone outside of Morgan Gibbs-White? He ponders.

2:45 pm: Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Showdown of the Week Fantasy Soccer: Friday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
