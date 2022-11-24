DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for USA vs. England

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Soccer series.

The top matchup on Friday's slate features the United States and England Maybe we can nickname it La Revoluciono? England are the heavy 62 percent favorites after handing out a 6-2 drubbing to Iran, while Team USA wound up with a one-all draw against a spirited Wales side. There's few things groups of Americans like doing more than upsetting the British, and England have never beaten the United States in an official competition (0-1-2).

CASH GAME STRATEGY

It's impossible to start off with anyone other than Harry Kane ($31), who is back in training but will at the very least be hampered by an ankle issue. The reigning World Cup Golden Boot holder didn't score in the opener, but did assist twice before a heavy tackle saw him come off in favor of Callum Wilson ($19). Kane has returned to the pitch and has the best goal-scoring odds on the slate at +110. Wilson (+160) isn't far behind and would come at a discount. That said, Wilson has very little floor compared to Kane, and is nowhere near as impressive of an option for the Superstar (Captain) slot.

Bukayo Saka ($29) scored an absolutely stunning brace against Iran and earned a major bump in price, putting him right among the top players on the slate. His +240 goal-scoring odds are a bit long for his rate, especially considering Saka won't see any duty on set pieces. Jude Bellingham ($30) is another England player who received a major boost in cost, though his +600 goal-scoring odds and role in the defensive midfield make him a tough sell in cash games. England's fullbacks will be major players in cash. Kieran Trippier ($18) and Luke Shaw ($20) split set pieces and both love to get forward and pepper the box with crosses. The discount for Trippier makes him a top target for the captain spot, especially attacking the shakier left-hand side of the United States defense.

Christian Pulisic ($28) took every set piece for the Americans and was a creative dynamo in the attack, but taking him means paying top dollar for +400 goal-scoring odds and set pieces from an underdog. The US attack in general is hard to trust. Jesus Ferreira ($17) has the best goal-scoring odds (+320) for the US but didn't start the opener. Josh Sargent ($15), on the other hand, did start but has even longer goal-scoring odds (+350). Timothy Weah ($27) scored the only US goal against Wales but did little else, and he is once again priced near the top of the slate despite +500 odds to score.

The poor US attack makes Jordan Pickford ($17) a possible play with a 39 percent clean sheet chance, though he's likely more of a tournament option. Matt Turner ($16) will likely face a ton of volume from England, but his variance makes me shy away from him in cash. If Kane were to miss out, though, Turner could see play in constructions targeting a scoreless draw.

TOURNAMENT STRATEGY

The tournament strategy has to start with fading Kane, as his goal-scoring odds could see him among the most-rostered players on the slate, but with a questionable ankle a full 90 is out of the question. Mason Mount ($20) or Phil Foden ($23) are both interesting options in the superstar slot for tournaments. Mount didn't get a whole lot done in the opener, but he is immensely talented with +320 goal-scoring odds and should be marshaling play in the attacking third for the majority of the match. Mount was also the only England attacker left off the scoresheet in the opener, making it even more likely he slips under the radar.

As underdogs, the US players will presumably be less popular in tournaments, though that could open up a route to stack Antonee Robinson ($17) and one of the US attackers. Robinson got forward well against Wales and could have space to operate on the counterattack against Trippier, who will almost certainly leave space behind him. Brenden Aaronson ($17) didn't start in the opening match but would offer plenty of offensive upside and a potential duty on set pieces if he starts. That could make him an interesting option in tournaments. England certainly opened the competition with a bang, but goals have been hard to come by for this team. A roster with Matt Turner paired Tim Ream ($14) could allow you to pay up for England's fullbacks in a construction looking for a scoreless draw or 1-0 United States win. England went over 500 minutes without scoring during the Nations League, so a US victory -- especially if Kane sits -- is certainly possible.

