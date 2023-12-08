DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Dec. 9: Take Your Pick

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Ryan Belongia and Jordan Cooper analyze Saturday's four-game DFS slate at DraftKings. It's a different slate than normal, as the four favorites are all fairly similar in terms of odds. Does one team stand out above the others? How popular will Bruno Fernandes be? They dive through cash builds and tournament strategies.

DraftKings DFS Content for Saturday's EPL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Premier League Cheat Sheet

