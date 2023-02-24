DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Feb. 25: Saka or Bust?

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Ryan Belongia and Jack Burkart discuss Saturday's four-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Arsenal are the biggest favorite and have the highest-implied goal total, making Bukayo Saka a must, at least in cash games. They discuss how many Everton players is too many in their home matchup against Aston Villa, while suggesting some tournament ideas for the King of the Pitch tickets up for grabs.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.