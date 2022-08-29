RotoWire Partners
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Tuesday, Aug. 30: Do You Trust Chelsea?

Ryan Belongia 
Adam Zdroik 
August 29, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia look at Tuesday's four-game slate at DraftKings, which doesn't feature an overwhelming favorite. Chelsea have the highest-implied goal total at Southampton, yet they've been hard to trust early in the season. Otherwise, Leeds United and Crystal Palace are both at home in favorable spots.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
