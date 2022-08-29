DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Tuesday, Aug. 30: Do You Trust Chelsea?

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia look at Tuesday's four-game slate at DraftKings, which doesn't feature an overwhelming favorite. Chelsea have the highest-implied goal total at Southampton, yet they've been hard to trust early in the season. Otherwise, Leeds United and Crystal Palace are both at home in favorable spots.

