DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Saturday, June 29: KO SZN

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia preview Saturday's two-game Euros slate at DraftKings. The knockout stages start with an interesting two-game slate that includes Germany as the biggest favorite. Switzerland probably were better in group stages than Italy, yet Italy opened as a favorite. Should you stack Germany with everyone else? They discuss.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Showdown DFS Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Euros Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.