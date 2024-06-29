DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Sunday, June 30: Viva Espana

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia discuss Sunday's two-game Euros slate at DraftKings. Should you even play anyone from England at this point, especially with Spain on the slate? They wonder if going against England may be the best route, while deciding on who the best Spain pieces are for GPPs and cash games.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Showdown DFS Fantasy Soccer: Sunday Euros Cheat Sheet

