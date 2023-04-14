DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, April 14

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

That doesn't necessarily make Kane the correct option either, however. There's significant opportunity cost at midfield, where you'd likely have to punt a spot to afford Kane and there are a lot of factors. Maybe the decision depends on what position offers the better punt. Maybe it depends on how good the other forward options are or maybe it depends on whether Kane scores a brace

Harry Kane (TOT vs. BOU, $10,300): Tottenham have an implied-goal total above two, while Everton have the next highest at 1.45. It says a lot about the context of a five-game slate when there's that big of gap and when only one team has a total above 1.5. Kane is -165 to score, which are the same odds as Erling Haaland had midweek against Bayern Munich, which is irrelevant but still interesting. Based on those numbers, you can make a credible argument for rostering Kane in any format, especially because Son Heung-Min ($8,700) is less of a consideration after back-to-back games without a set piece. It's still a good spot for Son in terms of goal/assist equity, but I wouldn't recommend rostering him in cash games if you see Ivan Perisic in the starting XI.

FORWARDS

Demarai Gray (EVE vs. FUL, $8,500): Some would argue that Dwight McNeil ($8,200) has a higher floor than Gray. I'm not sure if that's true or not, but Gray has taken more set pieces in four of Everton's last five matches and he also takes penalty kicks. McNeil probably offers a little more safety as he's played the full 90 minutes in eight consecutive matches. They're both solid options with Everton in a favorable spot at home against Fulham. If I didn't have the $300 for Gray, I wouldn't worry about it.

If you want to avoid Everton, Eberechi Eze ($8,300) is a similar option for a similar price. He's played 90 minutes in both matches since Roy Hodgson took over and should be good for a couple of set pieces, even though Michael Olise takes most of them. Palace are flying at the moment, having put five past Leeds on Sunday and now they'll face a listless Southampton side that sits bottom of the table. I wouldn't fault anyone for choosing the Palace player over the Everton one.

MIDFIELDERS

Michael Olise (CRY at SOU, $9,800): I mentioned how good Palace have been, scoring seven goals in their last two and Olise has been the star of the show. He's put up a whopping 40 floor points in that span and is coming off three assists and 37 DK points in the thrashing of Leeds. The favorable matchup against Southampton solidifies the fact that he has the highest floor on the slate, but there other things to consider. He's expensive and there are other good options at midfield. There are also forwards to spend for and not much in the way of punt options. Olise isn't a must, but it's also fine if he's the first player in your lineup. It might depend on other factors or maybe he's just too good to fade.

Ivan Perisic (TOT vs. BOU, $7,400): I don't think I've ever said that Perisic is a lock, but he's close to that on this slate for cash games. He's taken all of Tottenham's corners the last two matches and he normally plays 90 minutes. That plus a prime matchup at home against Bournemouth gives him a high floor and plenty of upside, which is the recipe for being a must in cash games.

James Ward-Prowse (SOU vs. CRY, $7,200): You'd never expect Ward-Prowse to be this cheap with Southampton at home against a Palace side managed by Roy Hodgson, but that's what it has come to as Southampton have arguably been the worst team in the league. I wouldn't fault you for choosing Andreas Pereira ($7,700) ahead of him. Both take a majority of sets and have PK responsibility (Pereira takes when Mitrovic is out). My reason for siding with JWP is mostly down to matchup. Southampton have a 1.21-implied total while Fulham's is 1.04. Not that those numbers decide everything, but I think it's more likely to see Ward-Prowse have a goal contribution.

DEFENDERS

Ben Chilwell (CHE vs. BHA, $6,400): The Chelsea full-backs are the only defenders on the slate who you can reasonably expect to take set pieces. I'm more confident in Chilwell's role than that of Reece James ($6,200), assuming Mason Mount is back in the starting XI. If Mount isn't in, the decision between Chilwell and James is essentially a toss up, in my opinion.

If you prefer Pedro Porro ($6,300) in a much better matchup, that's fine, too. He could have a 10-point floor with Spurs in good spot and he definitely has more open-play upside if Chelsea lineup with four at the back. Either way, these are clearly the top three defenders and you'll want at least one in cash games.

Toti Gomes (WOL vs. BRE, $2,900): Toti has started consecutive games at left-back and scored seven floor points in each of them. That's really all that's needed for a full-back priced under $3,000. Nelson Semedo ($3,400) is a similar option as Wolves are underpriced for their home matchup against Brentford. Toti would be popular in cash games, which is reason enough to roster him considering the price tag and lack of value at forward and midfield.

GOALKEEPER

Hugo Lloris (TOT vs. BOU, $5,600): Tottenham's 40-percent clean sheet odds are tops on the slate and their 65-percent win odds are 20 percent higher than the next closest team. That makes Lloris the clear spend-up option if you have the money, though I wouldn't call him a priority. The money might be better spent elsewhere. David Raya ($4,400) and Brentford are slight underdogs away to Wolves. Gavin Bazunu ($4,600) and Southampton are essentially a pick'em at home against Palace. Both those matchups have implied totals under 2.5 and would be fine to target. I don't mind going all the way down to Neto ($3,900), either, who has the most save upside and makes a ton of sense if fading Spurs.