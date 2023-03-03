DraftKings DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks for Mar. 4

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

MATCHES (ET)

FORWARDS

Bukayo Saka (ARS vs. BOU, $10,200): Saka's price this week doesn't necessarily make him a must in cash games, but there is a lot in favor of spending up for him. Arsenal's matchup against Bournemouth is by far the most favorable matchup of the slate. The Cherries have a horrendous defense, allowing two goals along with conceding over 16 shots and 25 crosses per Premier League match this season. Saka should take some of Arsenal's set pieces, but most of his value will come from Arsenal dominating this game in open play. His +140 anytime goalscoring odds are close to the best on the slate. He's demonstrated a steadier floor than Gabriel Martinelli ($9,700) lately who seems to be last among the Arsenal forwards in the set piece pecking order. That said, if Leandro Trossard continues to operate as a false nine, Martinelli is less likely to be subbed off early and makes a compelling tournament option.

Leandro Trossard (ARS vs. BOU, $8,000): Trossard represents the lowest cost among the Arsenal forwards, and he makes a lot of sense in cash games for this reason. He currently has the best goalscoring odds of the Arsenal forwards and has been taking corners over Martinelli. I think it's most likely that he gets subbed off at the 70th minute, but that is plenty of time to make value against a terrible Bournemouth side. Joao Felix ($8,200) is a reasonable option, and he can still get to a solid floor without set pieces. As usual, Chelsea's set pieces are highly unpredictable, and it is tough to count on anyone to take even a partial role on a weekly basis. Despite this, I expect an out-of-form Chelsea side to be able to put fantasy points up against Leeds' defense at home. We don't expect Heung-Min Son ($7,800) to start, but he could be a reasonable cash game candidate if he does, especially if Ivan Perisic is on the bench.

In tournaments, I think there are many compelling options that offer salary savings off of the certain-to-be-chalky Arsenal attack. Most of Brighton's attackers are midfield-eligible only, but Evan Ferguson ($7,400) offers brace upside if he starts against West Ham. Unfortunately, it seems like he is likely to be subbed around the 70th minute. Tottenham's defense has been unconvincing all season, and they often let their opponent control possession on the road. My contrarian brain thinks Adama Traore ($6,800) and Raul Jimenez ($5,500) might go overlooked in tournaments. If Ben Davies continues to start as a left wing-back for Spurs, Traore's pace creates a serious mismatch on that side of the pitch and I could see him having a strong performance. Kai Havertz ($6,400) looks underpriced with respect to his goal odds, and he even could be used in cash games in exchange for upgrading your other midfield spots.

MIDFIELDERS

Solly March (BHA vs. WHU, $8,800): This price might ultimately be too steep for cash games -- especially since he missed a midweek FA Cup fixture due to a knock -- but March has tremendous floor and upside this weekend, and he might get overlooked in favor of expensive Arsenal attackers. He is the secondary set piece taker behind Pascal Gross ($7,100), and in open play he hasn't recorded fewer than three shots in a match in 2023. West Ham concede over 19 crosses per game, so March should have plenty of opportunities to pick up fantasy points this weekend. His teammate Kaoru Mitoma ($7,200) doesn't have much of a floor but makes for an excellent GPP target. Martin Odegaard ($8,300) continues to take most of Arsenal's indirect free kicks, and he is often in favorable central attacking positions when Arsenal possess the ball. Jordan Cooper made a very compelling case for Michael Olise ($7,900) on the podcast. Even as an underdog, his monopoly set piece role for Crystal Palace gives him a great floor in cash games.

Alexis Mac Allister (BHA vs. WHU, $6,500): Dejan Kulusevski ($6,700) seems like a solid cash game option on paper since he takes set pieces for Tottenham if Son and Perisic are benched. That said, Spurs are also playing on the road, and he is an early substitute risk. My favorite mid-priced option, if he continues to start as an attacking midfielder, is Mac Alister. He's been very active taking shots and creating chances in this role for Brighton, and I see no reason that won't continue against West Ham.

If you need a punt option at midfield or utility, there are some defensive midfielders you can turn to. Declan Rice ($4,700) doesn't have the best matchup but is a cheap source of corners, making him a fine play at his price. If you need to save even more salary, Ruben Loftus-Cheek ($4,100) and Moises Caicedo ($4,000) are both defensive midfielders who might take a shot or two, and I prefer Caicedo since he is more likely to play a full 90 minutes.

DEFENDERS

Ben Chilwell (CHE vs. LEE, $5,200): Outside of the most expensive options, there isn't much to pay up for at defender. Chilwell seems to be back up to full fitness and should take some of Chelsea's corners. He's scored over ten floor points in his last three starts, and I think he is the strongest defender option. Emerson ($5,500) has been in good form for Spurs lately, as well, and I don't mind using him in tournaments in lineups with other Wolves attackers in case Tottenham concede early and have to chase the game.

Ben Davies (WOL vs. TOT, $4,100): Davies represents a solid, if unspectacular, value if he continues to start as a left wing-back. While he has never been an attacking-minded left-back for Spurs over the years, he has had some success at this position in the past. He won't be shy in delivering crosses, and while it is unlikely, he is capable of a goal or assist from this position as well. If Davies doesn't start as a wing-back and you don't spend up twice at defender, punting your second spot is the way to go. William Saliba ($3,100) is too cheap for his clean sheet odds against Bournemouth, and you can just correlate this spot with your goalkeeper in GPPs.

GOALKEEPER

Aaron Ramsdale (ARS vs. BOU, $5,900): If you can afford to spend up at goalkeeper, Ramsdale is the standout option. Arsenal have the best win and clean sheet odds on the slate by a significant margin, making it almost unreasonable to consider the other favored goalkeepers. For example, the $300 you need to get from Kepa Arrizabalaga ($5,600) seems well worth the extra win and clean sheet equity.

If I don't pay up for Ramsdale, I'll be selecting my goalkeeper primarily based off of the rest of my lineup. It's a five-game slate, so there is no reason to roster a goalkeeper playing against your other attacking players in the same tournament lineup.

