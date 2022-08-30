DraftKings DFS Soccer: Wednesday EPL Picks

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

FORWARDS

Unlike Tuesday which really only had one predominant favorite on the slate (who lost), Wednesday's five-game lineup features several potentially one-side matches, including Manchester City hosting newly promoted Nottingham Forest. In fact, Ederson and company are sitting with roughly a 51-percent clean sheet chance. In addition to that one, which sits at a 3.55 implied goal total, Liverpool v. Newcastle United is also sitting above a three-goal implied total (3.18). Looking at the goalscoring odds, naturally, Erling Haaland ($11,200) leads the way at a ridiculous -300, though there is a chance Pep Guardiola opts to rest the Norwegian striker. Three other players have more than a 50-percent chance to score: Julian Alvarez ($5,900) -160, Mohamed Salah ($9,900) -120 and Riyad Mahrez ($8,300) -115, though like Haaland, Mahrez could also get the night off from the starting XI.

Julian Alvarez, MCI vs. NFO ($5,900): This might be the chalkiest play on the slate, but given the heavy implied goal total with Alvarez stepping into the center-forward role for Haaland, it's hard not to be in on the youngster in this matchup. Through the first four matches of the year, Alvarez has featured exclusively off the bench, logging a combined 57 minutes as a substitute in which he managed just one shot (off target). Of note, even if he doesn't start, he could be set for around 30 minutes again, which could be enough to take a chance on in tournaments.

Mohamed Salah, LIV vs. NEW ($9,900): Salah heads into a matchup primed to score and could be in line to record his first brace of the season, having been limited to just two goals through the first four contests this year. At a minimum, he'll hope to rebound from not making the score-sheet in the 9-0 drubbing over the weekend. At under $10,000, Salah isn't overly expensive and because of that, he'll get looks in all formats. Alternatively, Roberto Firmino ($8,800), who is coming off a two-goal, three-assist outing in the dismantling of Bournemouth on Saturday, will allow you to save a little salary. After that performance, Firmino is now barely cheaper than Luis Diaz ($9,100).

Son Heung-Min, TOT at WHU ($8,900): Son is taking a bunch of shots (11), but he's yet to hit the back of the net after nabbing the Golden Boot last season. Only five of Son's efforts have been on target, but eventually the forward is going to break through. He isn't too expensive because of some down performances and may suddenly be more of a tournament play, as he's being subbed off first in Tottenham's attack.

MIDFIELDERS

Kevin De Bruyne, MCI vs. NFO ($10,400): De Bruyne is the second-most expensive player on the slate, so rostering him is going to take some work to build out the rest of the lineup. He leads City in crosses (36), corners (nine) and assists (three) to go with one goal on 12 shots (four on target). For cash games, it seems like a reasonable idea to build your squad around De Bruyne. Sticking with City, Phil Foden ($8,700) has mostly shared the corner-taking duties (eight corners) with De Bruyne and Mahrez doesn't figure to draw another start.

Leon Bailey, AVL at ARS ($5,000): Villa are heading into this matchup as a heavy underdog, so this certainly is a bit of a risky play. Additionally, Bailey has started just two of the club's opening four contests but in those starts, he's racked up 12 crosses (three accurate) and one assist. If he gets the start again, he should be worth a look for tournaments. As an underdog, not mainly will even look at Villa players in this spot.

Marcus Tavernier, BOU vs. WOL ($4,500): Even in Saturday's 9-0 rout at the hands of Liverpool, Tavernier managed three crosses (two accurate) and three chances created and likely would have factored into the corners had the club earned more than one. It's a significantly better matchup for the Cherries making Tavernier much more attractive. Now, at home against a beatable Wolves side, Tavernier is relatively cheap and despite being priced like Joao Moutinho ($4,000), he's expected to add a tad more upside.

DEFENDERS

Andrew Robertson, LIV vs. NEW ($5,900): There are only two more expensive options than Robertson, including teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold ($7,600). Alexander-Arnold will be the more popular play and for good reason, though it's a wonder if Kostas Tsimikas ($6,300) rivals that popularity if he starts over Robertson. With Kieran Trippier ($6,400) and Newcastle squaring off with Liverpool, it may make sense to fade both him and Matt Targett ($4,500). That leaves Robertson (or Tsimikas) and Alexander-Arnold, who actually leads Liverpool with 13 set pieces this season, though he sends in significantly fewer crosses per 90 minutes (5.28) than Alexander-Arnold.

Vladimir Coufal, WHU vs. TOT ($4,200): The Hammers could be missing both Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell on Wednesday, which will likely see Coufal restored to the starting XI in a right-back role after playing off the bench Sunday. Coufal finds himself sitting second behind the aforementioned Cresswell for the team lead in crosses and could see even more work given the potential absences.

If you want to go clean-sheet hunting in this one, the two cheapest options figure to be Ruben Dias ($3,300) and John Stones ($3,400) for Manchester City, though you could also consider Arsenal's Gabriel ($3,500) or Liverpool's Joe Gomez ($3,700). At $3,300, Dias is incredibly cheap for a center-back with better than a 50-percent chance to secure a clean sheet.

GOALKEEPERS

Nick Pope, NEW at LIV ($3,800): Against Manchester City, Pope managed to earn 8.0 DraftKings points despite giving up three goals thanks to his seven saves. The keeper should face similar pressure from Liverpool and would offer significant salary savings. Through four matches, Pope has 15 saves and two clean sheets while allowing four goals in four contests.

Aaron Ramsdale, ARS vs. AVL ($5,600): Ramsdale comes in as the cheapest option among the heavy favorites with Ederson ($6,000) and Alisson ($5,800). Additionally, Aston Villa have a slightly more potent attack which has put 14 shots on target, meaning his save total could be slightly higher than his contemporaries. However, based off the odds, Ederson is probably worth a few hundred more dollars than his $6,000 price. On the downside, he rarely makes saves and has been allowing goals.

