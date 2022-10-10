DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Tuesday, Oct. 11: PSG Back Home

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco discuss Tuesday's six-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. Real Madrid are the biggest favorite away from home, while PSG and Borussia Dortmund are home yet in more difficult matchups. It could be an interesting day for DFS with goals coming from any of the six matches being played.

