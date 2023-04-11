DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Wednesday, April 12: Benzy Time

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco discuss Wednesday's two-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. Do Chelsea stand a chance in Madrid with Frank Lampard in charge? Karim Benzema thrives in this situation, but he doesn't have overwhelming odds to score. How should you deploy Napoli, who lost 4-0 to AC Milan a couple weeks ago? They look at cash builds while giving some tournament-winning ideas.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.